The Relics Marketplace and Barn Sales offers a wealth of items - watch for the next sale

On occasion Tricia Wright calls on some of her friends who craft or sell other interesting things and they gather together to sell their wares. Some do sales often, while others only sell periodically. But take a walk around and it's difficult to walk away without something special.

Wright offers all kinds of houseware and home decor items and has built a rustic shed from where she sells her items. The others gather around at tables on the property.

There are a hodgepodge of things, and yet somehow they all come together well. Probably because there is something for everyone.

The sales take place several times a year. Wright announces them on her Facebook page and it spreads by word of mouth. The Christmas sale was held on a chilly, but sunny, day. Theyhad food trucks from The Waffle Chick and Tumbleweed Cafe with food to warm you.

A couple of the vendors had food items, too. Whitney Hayer with Whitney's Sweet Treats began her business when she was looking for iced sugar cookies for her daughter's second birthday party two years ago. She couldn't find any, so decided to try to make them herself. A business was born. Not only are these amazing treats for parties, but they would make excellent stocking stuffers, business gifts, or a wonderful care package for someone who needs a boost. Hayer also serves up other treats such as coated pretzels and mini Bundt cakes.

Did you know that now is a good time to plant things such as a new tree or blueberry bushes? How about that as a gift for your favorite gardener, someone who has everything, or as a celebration of life in memory or honor of someone. Doug Prevette, of Prevette Family Farms, is a retired agriculture teacher from North Iredell High School and he can help guide you with this sort of thing. His wife Debbie is also a retired teacher, Are you looking for a pollinator or wondering how a tree will fare in this climate? They can help answer those questions. They also plant and sell blueberries each season and can sell you those plants, too, so you can start your own patch.

There was also jewelry, clothing and accessories, pottery, woodwork, Christmas ornaments, soaps, skincare lines, candles, barn quilts, and a host of other items.

While the Relic Christmas show is over, keep an eye out for other shows that feature local craftspeople and small businesses offering unique and beautiful gifts. Feel free to leave information about your favorite Christmas craft show or craftsman in the comments. And keep an eye on Relic's Facebook page for their next sale.