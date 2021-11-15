Greensboro, NC

Enjoy a morning meal at Greensboro's Scrambled

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9pgK_0cx5xAiv00
Photo by Kim McKinney

We were in Greensboro and it was a bit late for breakfast (though is it ever really late for breakfast?) and a bit early for lunch. We checked out our options and found out about this place called Scrambled.

We managed to get there at a good time and were seated immediately. I understand we were fortunate. Often the lines are long. Quickly our server Dee was at our table ready to get our drink orders. She was on the ball for our whole visit there and her cheeriness and knowledge were helpful for these first timers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhG9g_0cx5xAiv00
Photo by Kim McKinney

The decor is casual, but welcoming. Baskets act as lamp shades. The industrial look is warmed by the homey touches. It was a comfortable place to have a meal.

There is a bar, with specialties such as vegetable-infused vodka Bloody Marys and various types of mimosas and beers.

Besides the regular menu, additional lunch features begin at 11 a.m., with blue plate specials every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuRXL_0cx5xAiv00
Photo by Kim McKinney

I admit I was immediately enamored by the coffee cups. Is there anyone else that finds that to be an important thing? There's something satisfying about a cup that is the right size and feels comfortable in your hands. And the coffee - I drink a lot and the staff works together to make sure your cup stays full.

The menu is varied and has some unique dishes, as well as classics. I chose the corned beef hash skillet (corned beef and potatoes, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise), and my friend chose the country style omelet (sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, sausage gravy, scallions).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MMBl_0cx5xAiv00
Country style omeletPhoto by Kim McKinney

Bread choices were wheat, sourdough, and Texas toast, as well as English muffins and biscuits. They are served with jams made at the restaurant.

So OK, my corned beef hash skillet was scorched, but not enough that I felt I needed to bring it to anyone's attention. If I had, I know they would have taken care of it immediately. I worked around it and the rest of the dish did not have a burned flavor. I was satisfied. The poached eggs and Hollandaise were especially delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgiWS_0cx5xAiv00
Corned beef hash skilletPhoto by Kim McKinney

My friend commented on the large amount of sausage in her omelet. She said it was one of the most satisfying breakfasts she had in a while.

I'll certainly head back there when in the area. Not only did it have a varied and interesting menu, but it is the easy and relaxed kind of place that I enjoy. The staff works hard to make customers happy and that's always a good thing.

Scrambled is located at 2417 Spring Garden St., in Greensboro, NC. They are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, Wednesday through Monday. They also have online ordering and curbside pickup.

Have you downloaded the News Break app? You can do that here. All of your news in one app. You can customize it to your own needs and follow your favorite writers and news organizations.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

I love stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC, in the Charlotte area, and love to show how lovely life is here. More is going on than may meet the eye. I also enjoy expanding throughout North Carolina to show the places and activities and people that make me believe life is fascinating and travel as much as I can, so write about that, too. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com or https://kimmckinney719.medium.com.

Statesville, NC
1722 followers

More from Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC

Statesville native Marshburn set to launch into space again

Statesville native Dr. Thomas (Tom) Marshburn is getting ready to set out on another adventure in space as the pilot of the SpaceX-Crew 3 mission to the International Space Station.

Read full story
4 comments
Statesville, NC

Go for a Haunted Statesville Ghost Tour and learn about those who came before

​​“Even the dead tell stories.” — Marcus Sedgwick, Revolver. It was a great night for a ghost tour in downtown Statesville. A dark and sometimes stormy sky with no rain falling, a light breeze and chill in the air, and an exuberant group of people gathered.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Amélie's - It has become a tradition in Charlotte

“I suppose I ought to eat or drink something or other; but the great question is ‘What?’” - Lewis Carroll, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Recently online someone was asking for the “must see-must dos” of Charlotte, as they planned a weekend visit to Charlotte. Someone mentioned Amélie's and a hearty chorus of folks echoed their agreement.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Extended Until November 21

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit began June 17th at Charlotte's North End. Sold out shows have been the norm. The popular exhibit has been extended yet again until November 21, 2021.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

I'm|Possible Shows Charlotte Inclusive Fashion, Film, and Fun

It was a special night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Saturday October 9, 2021, when an event called I'm|Possible showed that a community that is inclusive is not only possible, but adds a richness of humanity.

Read full story
3 comments
Statesville, NC

Rogelio Calvo’s art currently being shown at the Iredell Arts Council

A reception to celebrate the October exhibition of artist Rogelio Calvo’s work was held Thursday night at the Iredell Arts Council gallery at the Old Jail. Many friends of both the arts and artist showed up to view his work and celebrate the exhibition.

Read full story
1 comments

My boyfriend let me manipulate him and I broke up with him

We met in college. We didn't go to the same universities, but his school was only about half an hour away from mine. It was certainly "like at first sight". There was a ton of chemistry. We shared a love of life, sarcasm, laughter, and great conversation.

Read full story

A way to be safer rather than sorry

Dear guy in the parking lot who laughed at me for wearing a mask,. It's OK. Well, it's really not OK, but you made me think. You didn’t look at me in anger, or appear threatening to me in any way. The wrinkles around your eyes showed that you have laughed often in your life.Your face also showed your life probably has not been easy.

Read full story
3 comments

Being as resilient as a weed

“A weed is a plant that has mastered every survival skill except for learning how to grow in rows.”:- Doug Larson. “A weed is no more than a flower in disguise. Which is seen through at once, if love give a man eyes.” – James Russell Lowell.

Read full story

The goats that solved two problems at one time

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead. I’m on the Missions Board of a quite unique church. It’s not a large church, and you wouldn’t call it very traditional either. Most would agree we’re – different.

Read full story

Her husband was right to suspect my boyfriend and his wife were in a relationship

We had an odd relationship. I liked him. He was smart and funny and interesting. We had some common interests. In fact, that was how we met. Something just wasn't right, though. I couldn't put my finger on it. It was as though we had a great relationship on the phone, but when we went out together it was odd. Nothing I could put my finger on, but just not a lot of connection.

Read full story
25 comments

I never made a choice not to have children

It was never my decision. If you had told me when I was in my twenties that I would never be a mother, I would have never believed you. Or I would have been inconsolable if I did.

Read full story
15 comments

The power in compromise in relationships

We have become a people who run away from confrontation. Truthfully I'm OK with it. It's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was one of five children. Need I say more?

Read full story
1 comments

I deal with my mom's Alzheimer's with deflection

You know that little toddler trick. They fall down. Everyone pauses a second to see if they're hurt, including the toddler. Then everyone spontaneously claps and cheers for their amazing feat. Tears don't come. The toddler is all smiles and proud of themselves. They learn that taking a fall is a part of life and people appreciate their ability to recover.

Read full story
Troutman, NC

Troutman ESC Park a Beautiful Place to Spend Time in the Sun

I have walked and run the Troutman trail from the Depot down to the Troutman Village shopping center many times. How did I miss there was a massive park just steps away? After realizing I may be missing something, I checked out the full Troutman ESC Park. I loved what I saw.

Read full story

I didn't like running until they told me I had to stop

I really hated running. Every step I would run I would be reciting a mental mantra of “I hate this. I really hate this. I haven’t even run a minute? How can that be? How am I ever going to finish? I’d look like an idiot if I stopped now. Do I care if I look like an idiot? Why do I keep doing this to myself?”

Read full story

The power of female friendships

We hear it all the time “Women do not support other women”. Instead of helping them, they spend their time back-biting and undermining, and yet (what is incredibly annoying) they are sweeter than honey to your face.

Read full story
2 comments

Sometimes it's time to give up a friend

I collect friends. Once I add you to my circle, it’s tough to leave. They say you pick your friends, but I am not sure that has always been true in my life. Most of mine seem to have come into my life by circumstance and we attach ourselves.

Read full story
10 comments

Friendship and a can of caramel corn

It was Christmas, years ago. Probably around 1994. A package came for me at work. It was a massive can of caramel popcorn. It was a surprise from one of the salesmen in our company.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy