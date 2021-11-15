Enjoy a morning meal at Greensboro's Scrambled

Photo by Kim McKinney

We were in Greensboro and it was a bit late for breakfast (though is it ever really late for breakfast?) and a bit early for lunch. We checked out our options and found out about this place called Scrambled.

We managed to get there at a good time and were seated immediately. I understand we were fortunate. Often the lines are long. Quickly our server Dee was at our table ready to get our drink orders. She was on the ball for our whole visit there and her cheeriness and knowledge were helpful for these first timers.

Photo by Kim McKinney

The decor is casual, but welcoming. Baskets act as lamp shades. The industrial look is warmed by the homey touches. It was a comfortable place to have a meal.

There is a bar, with specialties such as vegetable-infused vodka Bloody Marys and various types of mimosas and beers.

Besides the regular menu, additional lunch features begin at 11 a.m., with blue plate specials every day.

Photo by Kim McKinney

I admit I was immediately enamored by the coffee cups. Is there anyone else that finds that to be an important thing? There's something satisfying about a cup that is the right size and feels comfortable in your hands. And the coffee - I drink a lot and the staff works together to make sure your cup stays full.

The menu is varied and has some unique dishes, as well as classics. I chose the corned beef hash skillet (corned beef and potatoes, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise), and my friend chose the country style omelet (sausage, cheddar, mushrooms, sausage gravy, scallions).

Country style omelet Photo by Kim McKinney

Bread choices were wheat, sourdough, and Texas toast, as well as English muffins and biscuits. They are served with jams made at the restaurant.

So OK, my corned beef hash skillet was scorched, but not enough that I felt I needed to bring it to anyone's attention. If I had, I know they would have taken care of it immediately. I worked around it and the rest of the dish did not have a burned flavor. I was satisfied. The poached eggs and Hollandaise were especially delicious.

Corned beef hash skillet Photo by Kim McKinney

My friend commented on the large amount of sausage in her omelet. She said it was one of the most satisfying breakfasts she had in a while.

I'll certainly head back there when in the area. Not only did it have a varied and interesting menu, but it is the easy and relaxed kind of place that I enjoy. The staff works hard to make customers happy and that's always a good thing.

Scrambled is located at 2417 Spring Garden St., in Greensboro, NC. They are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, Wednesday through Monday. They also have online ordering and curbside pickup.