Travel with me and you are responsible for your own good time

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Notbx_0YiOtKBK00
Photo by Guilherme Stecanella on Unsplash

Is anyone else dreaming of getting back to traveling? I'm ready! My friends and I are already making lists of where we want to go. But there were days when I almost quit traveling with my friends. I finally came up with a simple principle that makes it all bearable.

It came about when I was traveling with two of my girlfriends, on a European bus tour. We were in our twenties and I had never traveled to a foreign country without my parents. I was excited.

Three is not the perfect number of women to travel together. I know this now. I booked the tour (and they gladly let me do all the work), and from reading realized it made sense for us to book two rooms - a double and one where you could get matched with a random single person.

The rooms in the hotels we were going to be in were small and the worst that could happen is we would dislike that person, so then we’d all just bunk together anyway. We would take turns with the shared room (the bus tour was of the “country a night” variety). We all agreed. Being the most adventurous, I said I would share the room first and assess the potential roommate.

But there was no one to pair us with, so we had a double and a single room at the same price as the triple would be. Pretty great, huh? Well, until I realized it wasn't.

My friends didn’t know each other before this trip. They were both friends of mine. I was looking forward to spending time with each of them. I did not want a single room the whole trip. I wanted to spend time with my friends. But once we are on the trip, they insisted I have the single room. I didn’t want the single room, but they didn’t listen to my protests that this was not doing me a favor. The taking turns went out the window. I ended up feeling excluded. And lonely.

I am an introvert. I lived by myself, I already spent a lot of time alone. I had planned to share this trip with my friends.

I tried to put a wall around the hurt. When dinner was over each night, they went back to their room. I was welcome to join them, but when I went the first night they ignored me. I felt like I was in the way. They spent the time getting ready for the next day. And preparing to go to bed. I miserably went back to my room. Alone.

But after that first night, I began to linger after dinner with our tour director and a couple of the other people on the tour, who didn’t want to hang out in their tiny rooms either. We’d sit in the hotel bar, or the equivalent, and talk and drink and share stories. I bonded with them. The evenings began to be fun. The best part of my day.

Feeling excluded by my friends even during the day (it could have been petty resentment on my part), I began to spend more time with the others in our group. It was quite an international family. Only a few were from the United States like us. I made friends from South Africa, Belgium, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and New Zealand.

A guy traveling by himself from Malaysia became my companion any time we had to be two-by-two. The first day or so I hadn’t even know he spoke English - a silly assumption since it was an English-speaking tour. He asked me to take his picture and this mild-mannered guy took a flying leap in the air as I took the picture. It seemed so out of character and caught me off guard. I laughed and laughed. He was an amusing companion.

We ended our tour in Paris. We had a couple of days there before we had to return home. I took two years of French in high school and a couple of painful semesters in college. I have no ear for the language and insult the French people every time I attempt to speak it, but I did read well enough to get around. My two friends wanted to hang out with me now. They needed me for translation. Most of the time in Paris was finishing up the tour, but we had one full day on our own.

And that day it happened. The thing that changed my travel life. My friends made me go to the Hard Rock Cafe for lunch. I was out-voted. I threw a minor temper tantrum (I am not prone to major ones and am usually a relaxed traveler), but I didn’t think I had another choice. I went.

But by now my snarky self was at the end of her rope. I peppered lunch with comments like “Listen. Do you notice anything?” (Pause. Confused looks on their faces.)

“Everyone here is speaking English. We’re in Paris, are eating a bad and overpriced hamburger in the Hard Rock Cafe, and it’s like we’re back home. Nothing French whatsoever.”

I was a joy to be around.

I hated them a bit then. I hated myself far more.

I wasted time doing something I detested because I didn’t want to leave my friends alone in a country where they didn’t speak the language. And yet we were in a place that it didn’t matter. They would have been fine on their own. One day in Paris and my day was ruined because I yielded to their idea of fun instead of venturing out on my own.

That's when I came up with my one travel rule.

“We are all responsible for our own good time.”

Had I adopted it sooner, I wouldn’t have resented my friends and spent the whole trip home pissed off at them for ruining my trip. Of course, I didn’t confront them head-on. I was just moody and quiet and making a lot of sarcastic comments.

But another thing I learned on that trip. When I thought about it, they didn’t really ruin all of my trip. Some of their actions were hurtful but because of that behavior, I found a way to make things fun for me. How lucky I was that when I felt shunned, I opened myself up to other people and they made everything more special.

There is a sub-rule that I made for myself. I also resolve to always have fun when I travel. Even when there are monkey wrenches that ruin my plans. They probably are only ruined if I let them.

Canceled or delayed flights have resulted in great airport conversations. A problem with immigration between Korea and Japan made for a funny story. A bungled trip to Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque had the airline telling me that they couldn’t guarantee they could get me there in the next three days. I wrote about it on Facebook, and acquaintances of ballooning friends picked me up at the Dallas airport hotel the airline put me in, and gave me one of the best road trips of my life - plus the gift of lifelong friends.

My nights with my tour mates on that European trip still make me sigh with happiness when I think of them. Good people, amazing conversations, drinks I never would have tried if left to my own devices, and lots and lots of laughter. My only choice was not my solitary room. I had to step out and join people, even when my introverted self thought she only wanted to be with those she already knew.

If I am responsible for my own good time, and I can blame no one but myself if I haven't enjoyed my trip.

If you travel with me, and I hope I'm back to it soon, I’m going to do the things that bring me joy. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that I will not be eating at the Hard Rock Cafe again when in Paris, but you are welcome to go without me. I won't resent you at all.

I love the stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC and love to show small town life is actually quite lovely and more is going on than may meet the eye. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full.

