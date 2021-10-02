I never made a choice not to have children

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtY0Z_0YdGgGFw00
Photo by Valeria Zoncoll on Unsplash

It was never my decision.

If you had told me when I was in my twenties that I would never be a mother, I would have never believed you. Or I would have been inconsolable if I did.

It was all I ever really thought I wanted. I was raised to have a family. Getting married and having babies did not appear to be an option. It’s what we all do, right? It seemed as though it was merely a question of when it was going to happen for me.

But it didn’t happen. I never got married or even had a long-term relationship of any substance that would get me thinking in that direction. I never wanted to parent alone. My first job out of college was working at a children’s home as a houseparent, and I knew how very hard it was to deal with it by yourself; and as a houseparent, I got days off. Single parents are amazing, but I didn't want to set down that path by choice.

When I moved back to my hometown in my late 30s, close to my four siblings and my parents, I briefly considered fostering. Financially I was in a place where I could, but I worked long hours and loved travel. I couldn’t even justify a pet, let alone taking care of another person who had grown up with little stability and a warped idea of family life. They deserve a lot of focus and attention and I didn’t believe I could give enough.

Life continued — and it was good. Even though I thought my destiny was to have children, I never went through the emotional turmoil that some of my friends did. I always felt it would happen. Until peri-menopause struck, and I realized it wouldn’t. It was not crushing. Over time I had come to terms with it, without ever realizing it was happening.

I always had children in my life, though. My four siblings all had kids, and the main reason I moved back to my hometown was so that I could be closer to my nieces and nephews. I was especially close to my three youngest nieces. They spent many nights at my house, and where my siblings had to provide the necessities, I got to give the luxuries.

I took them shopping. I took them to their first concert. I took them to movies and plays, and any fun thing that girls love to do. We drove around in my car, where I played 70s disco, all of us singing at the top of our lungs. Being the “fun aunt” is fantastic.

On occasion, I’ll still get a text from one of them that contains a video of them and a group of their friends, singing songs from that time such as “I Will Survive.” I particularly love that these girls learned that concept through music. I never wanted them to feel that a relationship would define them or would devastate them if it ended.

I went to plays, and pageants, talent shows, science fairs, spelling bees, and to school for lunch with them and their friends. I went to ballgames for my nieces and nephews who played sports and, at least for the children of my youngest sister, I was as involved as any parent. I did my shifts at the concession stand during games, cheered loudly for all the kids, and even brought snacks on occasion. My sister signed me up.

I volunteered in all kinds of programs for kids. Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Communities in Schools, church youth groups.

I had two godchildren for whom I would be the guardian if anything happened to their parents. They were a military family, so throughout their childhood, I made sure I traveled to wherever they lived. As they grew, they knew me well. I never thought anything would happen to their parents, but just in case they needed to be comfortable with me and see me as a constant in their lives. I taught my godson that he needed to know how to cook a few meals for his dates (no, I don't think he ever really learned this), and I went shopping for prom dresses with my goddaughter. I’ve been there for big moments and small. Though now grown, they think of me as family.

As I reflect on life, I remember sometimes our deepest desires are not what will give us the best life. I got to have children, without having full responsibility for raising them. I didn’t just have one or two to be the apples of my eye, but a whole bushel that I got to share.

There are times when I get angry about the comments of certain people. Mostly parents.

“You’ve never been a parent. You wouldn’t understand.”
“Well, it’s quite easy for you to say, since you haven’t raised a child.”
“When you’re a parent, you know these things.”

A few thoughts from the non-parent.

  • Because you have children, it does not necessarily mean you are a good parent.
  • Sometimes the fact that your children turned out well is because of your parenting. Sometimes it is despite it.
  • Sometimes children do not turn out well. It may have been your fault or have absolutely nothing to do with you.
  • No additional wisdom comes upon people merely because they have a child, nor do extra measures of love. Because that is your experience, never assume it is the same for others. Not all have taken it as seriously as you.
  • You may be an expert on parenting your children, but that expertise does not necessarily transfer to parenting other children.
  • There are people on this planet who notice children who may not be getting the love and nurturing they need and attempt to fill in. These may or may not be other parents.
  • Almost every single time a parent has said to me, “My child would never do that,” I knew their child had.

I’ve been able to be part of a village that raises a lot of children. Both kids and parents trust me, love me, confide in me, and support me. I do the same to them.

Most of my nieces and nephews have grown up, and now I’m getting to experience the joys of loving their children. I’d never have thought that I’d have such special relationships with this next generation. I thought I would be in the background of their lives, simply watching.

But I get to be front and center. Here are more kids who love me and trust me and confide in me. Kids who don’t look at me as an aloof elder, but simply as their friend Aunt Kim. It’s fantastic to get a text from a great-niece that says, “Do you want to go out tonight?” Yes, I do!

My family or close friends have never undermined me for not being a parent. I’ve been honored on Mother’s Day by them and their children and respected for the role I have had in their lives. I believe it is one of my great purposes. Some people raise the children they birthed or adopted, while I have been able to help raise the kids around me as it was needed.

You may hear me give advice about raising kids on occasion. Don’t discount it. While you were raising your children, I was watching many families and taking notes, and talking to lots of both parents and kids along the way. It is no less critical a job than a parent and simply different expertise than a parent who primarily has to focus on their children.

Sometimes parents fall short or need reinforcements. That’s where people like me come in. We love kids, and often they gravitate to us because they feel that love force field.

People don’t have children for a lot of reasons. Sometimes it is by chance and sometimes it is by choice. It seldom is because they couldn’t do the job, and those who did make a choice to have children are better qualified. Those who choose not to have children, as a whole, are not more selfish than those who choose to parent. Isn’t the choice to have children sometimes selfish?

Given a choice, I probably would have opted to have children. Not really having had an opportunity, I recognize the joys I experience that parents often don’t.

I love when I see the eyes of a child light up when I walk in a room. No, they may not call me mother, but they call me friend. At any age.

To those who have tried to make me or other childless people feel inadequate or questioned us as to our situation, shame on you. While those closest to me protected and defended me from hurtful comments as they were able, I have seen you hurt others. I have seen more than one woman burst into tears at a baby shower because of careless comments. You sometimes cut deep with your "innocent" words.

It's very possible that people have reasons for not having children that they don't care to share with you. It's not your business and you may be picking at their scab until they lose blood. Why?

Not all of us will have children - and that's OK. Some of us are here for other reasons. Let us deal with it as we are able. You don't need to be involved unless asked. Even then, tread lightly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 15

Published by

I love the stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC and love to show small town life is actually quite lovely and more is going on than may meet the eye. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com.

Statesville, NC
1485 followers

More from Kim McKinney

Charlotte, NC

I'm|Possible Shows Charlotte Inclusive Fashion, Film, and Fun

It was a special night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Saturday October 9, 2021, when an event called I'm|Possible showed that a community that is inclusive is not only possible, but adds a richness of humanity.

Read full story
2 comments

I left my boyfriend because he let me manipulate him

We met in college. We didn't go to the same universities, but his school was only about half an hour away from mine. It was certainly "like at first sight". There was a ton of chemistry. We shared a love of life, sarcasm, laughter, and great conversation.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Rogelio Calvo’s art currently being shown at the Iredell Arts Council

A reception to celebrate the October exhibition of artist Rogelio Calvo’s work was held Thursday night at the Iredell Arts Council gallery at the Old Jail. Many friends of both the arts and artist showed up to view his work and celebrate the exhibition.

Read full story

A way to be safer rather than sorry

Dear guy in the parking lot who laughed at me for wearing a mask,. It's OK. Well, it's really not OK, but you made me think. You didn’t look at me in anger, or appear threatening to me in any way. The wrinkles around your eyes showed that you have laughed often in your life.Your face also showed your life probably has not been easy.

Read full story
3 comments

Being as resilient as a weed

“A weed is a plant that has mastered every survival skill except for learning how to grow in rows.”:- Doug Larson. “A weed is no more than a flower in disguise. Which is seen through at once, if love give a man eyes.” – James Russell Lowell.

Read full story

The goats that solved two problems at one time

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead. I’m on the Missions Board of a quite unique church. It’s not a large church, and you wouldn’t call it very traditional either. Most would agree we’re – different.

Read full story

Her husband was right to suspect my boyfriend and his wife were in a relationship

We had an odd relationship. I liked him. He was smart and funny and interesting. We had some common interests. In fact, that was how we met. Something just wasn't right, though. I couldn't put my finger on it. It was as though we had a great relationship on the phone, but when we went out together it was odd. Nothing I could put my finger on, but just not a lot of connection.

Read full story
25 comments

The power in compromise in relationships

We have become a people who run away from confrontation. Truthfully I'm OK with it. It's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was one of five children. Need I say more?

Read full story
1 comments

I deal with my mom's Alzheimer's with deflection

You know that little toddler trick. They fall down. Everyone pauses a second to see if they're hurt, including the toddler. Then everyone spontaneously claps and cheers for their amazing feat. Tears don't come. The toddler is all smiles and proud of themselves. They learn that taking a fall is a part of life and people appreciate their ability to recover.

Read full story
Troutman, NC

Troutman ESC Park a Beautiful Place to Spend Time in the Sun

I have walked and run the Troutman trail from the Depot down to the Troutman Village shopping center many times. How did I miss there was a massive park just steps away? After realizing I may be missing something, I checked out the full Troutman ESC Park. I loved what I saw.

Read full story

I didn't like running until they told me I had to stop

I really hated running. Every step I would run I would be reciting a mental mantra of “I hate this. I really hate this. I haven’t even run a minute? How can that be? How am I ever going to finish? I’d look like an idiot if I stopped now. Do I care if I look like an idiot? Why do I keep doing this to myself?”

Read full story

The power of female friendships

We hear it all the time “Women do not support other women”. Instead of helping them, they spend their time back-biting and undermining, and yet (what is incredibly annoying) they are sweeter than honey to your face.

Read full story
1 comments

Sometimes it's time to give up a friend

I collect friends. Once I add you to my circle, it’s tough to leave. They say you pick your friends, but I am not sure that has always been true in my life. Most of mine seem to have come into my life by circumstance and we attach ourselves.

Read full story
4 comments

Friendship and a can of caramel corn

It was Christmas, years ago. Probably around 1994. A package came for me at work. It was a massive can of caramel popcorn. It was a surprise from one of the salesmen in our company.

Read full story

The First Duty of Love is to Listen

“The first duty of love is to listen.” — Paul Tillich. I have absolutely no recollection of hearing this quote, but I jotted it down in my notes program on my phone to think about later, as we writers often do. I haven't removed it from my app. It's one I want to be reminded of from time to time.

Read full story

He said he was single on the dating app

We met on a dating app. He was a great guy - and on the phone seemed normal and interesting. We decided to meet in person. Our dinner went well. He was funny, interesting, and smart. He also was attractive. That was a nice bonus.

Read full story
40 comments
Charlotte, NC

I’m|Possible to celebrate inclusivity, fashion, film, and fun at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Kelly Melerine and his son CadePhoto by Don Porter Photography. Fun, fashion and films. The upcoming event called "I'm|Possible " will bring all three to Charlotte on October 9th, along with a grown-up celebration of inclusion.

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Friday night’s Art Crawl in Statesville - and the Savannah Sipping Society at the Sharpe House

Kristie Darling with her quilt squaresPhoto by Kim McKinney. It was a beautiful Friday night in downtown Statesville, with more than 75 artists out and about town exhibiting all different kinds of art. From quilts to woodworking to painting to pottery to glass to photography to writing to music - the town was certainly alive with activity.

Read full story

Conversation with a homeless guy

I will never forget him, though this happened years ago. We took a group of teens on an inner-city missions trip in Washington D.C. We partnered with a group called the Center for Student Missions, now called City Service Mission, which worked with many different types of serving ministries in the D.C. area.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy