The goats that solved two problems at one time

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mH4LQ_0YJvLffn00
Photo by Christian Englmeier on Unsplash

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead

I’m on the Missions Board of a quite unique church. It’s not a large church, and you wouldn’t call it very traditional either. Most would agree we’re – different.

Twenty percent of our church’s budget goes to missions. We favor local missions, and those missions in other countries we support are typically those that serve the physical needs of people.

We don’t just send out money. We try to meet true needs in many different ways. Most of our people are active in our community politically, socially, and economically.

We live in a farming community. A church member of one of our farming families had a conversation with her neighbor.

That neighbor typically sells her goat meat at local farmer markets and due to COVID-19 had been unable to attend this year. She needed to show a profit of at least $1,000 to qualify her farm for farm use tax (a tax that is considerably less than other property tax and important for farmers, especially in these times.)

The sale of four goats at a discount would put her over that magic number. She got the idea if four churches could each buy a goat, the meat from those goats could go to local food banks.

Our member came to the head of our mission board and asked if we would consider helping.

“Help a local farmer, help feed the hungry,” she said.

I may have eaten goat meat on some of my travels, but didn’t remember for sure and wasn’t sure how much appeal it would have at the food bank. We checked with a local food bank we support and they said they had plenty of people who would welcome the idea of goat meat.

I Googled and learned a lot about its nutritional benefits. I was impressed.

We took a vote and there was no dissension. The ayes had it.

Our small church bought all four goats.

They were butchered and the meat sent to the food bank. All of it was accepted by local families in need.

Our farmer has met the basic requirement to allow her to continue the business she loves in better times or through a different distribution method.

As we like to say, “the church has left the building.” I think God is pleased. This is true religion. Looking after people with needs.

There are so many needs in the world right now. Pay attention when you hear needs. What extra resources do you have to give and how can you stretch them to help as many people as possible? Regardless of your income level, you can be a philanthropist. Remember it’s not all about money. Be creative. Be on the lookout for ways you can match up needs and double your giving.

"You can give without loving, but you can never love without giving." - Robert Louis Stevenson

Have you downloaded the News Break app? You can do that here. It's an easy way to stay in touch with news in our community.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I love the stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC and love to show small town life is actually quite lovely and more is going on than may meet the eye. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com.

Statesville, NC
1485 followers

More from Kim McKinney

Charlotte, NC

I'm|Possible Shows Charlotte Inclusive Fashion, Film, and Fun

It was a special night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Saturday October 9, 2021, when an event called I'm|Possible showed that a community that is inclusive is not only possible, but adds a richness of humanity.

Read full story
2 comments

I left my boyfriend because he let me manipulate him

We met in college. We didn't go to the same universities, but his school was only about half an hour away from mine. It was certainly "like at first sight". There was a ton of chemistry. We shared a love of life, sarcasm, laughter, and great conversation.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Rogelio Calvo’s art currently being shown at the Iredell Arts Council

A reception to celebrate the October exhibition of artist Rogelio Calvo’s work was held Thursday night at the Iredell Arts Council gallery at the Old Jail. Many friends of both the arts and artist showed up to view his work and celebrate the exhibition.

Read full story

A way to be safer rather than sorry

Dear guy in the parking lot who laughed at me for wearing a mask,. It's OK. Well, it's really not OK, but you made me think. You didn’t look at me in anger, or appear threatening to me in any way. The wrinkles around your eyes showed that you have laughed often in your life.Your face also showed your life probably has not been easy.

Read full story
3 comments

Being as resilient as a weed

“A weed is a plant that has mastered every survival skill except for learning how to grow in rows.”:- Doug Larson. “A weed is no more than a flower in disguise. Which is seen through at once, if love give a man eyes.” – James Russell Lowell.

Read full story

Her husband was right to suspect my boyfriend and his wife were in a relationship

We had an odd relationship. I liked him. He was smart and funny and interesting. We had some common interests. In fact, that was how we met. Something just wasn't right, though. I couldn't put my finger on it. It was as though we had a great relationship on the phone, but when we went out together it was odd. Nothing I could put my finger on, but just not a lot of connection.

Read full story
25 comments

I never made a choice not to have children

It was never my decision. If you had told me when I was in my twenties that I would never be a mother, I would have never believed you. Or I would have been inconsolable if I did.

Read full story
15 comments

The power in compromise in relationships

We have become a people who run away from confrontation. Truthfully I'm OK with it. It's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was one of five children. Need I say more?

Read full story
1 comments

I deal with my mom's Alzheimer's with deflection

You know that little toddler trick. They fall down. Everyone pauses a second to see if they're hurt, including the toddler. Then everyone spontaneously claps and cheers for their amazing feat. Tears don't come. The toddler is all smiles and proud of themselves. They learn that taking a fall is a part of life and people appreciate their ability to recover.

Read full story
Troutman, NC

Troutman ESC Park a Beautiful Place to Spend Time in the Sun

I have walked and run the Troutman trail from the Depot down to the Troutman Village shopping center many times. How did I miss there was a massive park just steps away? After realizing I may be missing something, I checked out the full Troutman ESC Park. I loved what I saw.

Read full story

I didn't like running until they told me I had to stop

I really hated running. Every step I would run I would be reciting a mental mantra of “I hate this. I really hate this. I haven’t even run a minute? How can that be? How am I ever going to finish? I’d look like an idiot if I stopped now. Do I care if I look like an idiot? Why do I keep doing this to myself?”

Read full story

The power of female friendships

We hear it all the time “Women do not support other women”. Instead of helping them, they spend their time back-biting and undermining, and yet (what is incredibly annoying) they are sweeter than honey to your face.

Read full story
1 comments

Sometimes it's time to give up a friend

I collect friends. Once I add you to my circle, it’s tough to leave. They say you pick your friends, but I am not sure that has always been true in my life. Most of mine seem to have come into my life by circumstance and we attach ourselves.

Read full story
4 comments

Friendship and a can of caramel corn

It was Christmas, years ago. Probably around 1994. A package came for me at work. It was a massive can of caramel popcorn. It was a surprise from one of the salesmen in our company.

Read full story

The First Duty of Love is to Listen

“The first duty of love is to listen.” — Paul Tillich. I have absolutely no recollection of hearing this quote, but I jotted it down in my notes program on my phone to think about later, as we writers often do. I haven't removed it from my app. It's one I want to be reminded of from time to time.

Read full story

He said he was single on the dating app

We met on a dating app. He was a great guy - and on the phone seemed normal and interesting. We decided to meet in person. Our dinner went well. He was funny, interesting, and smart. He also was attractive. That was a nice bonus.

Read full story
40 comments
Charlotte, NC

I’m|Possible to celebrate inclusivity, fashion, film, and fun at the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Kelly Melerine and his son CadePhoto by Don Porter Photography. Fun, fashion and films. The upcoming event called "I'm|Possible " will bring all three to Charlotte on October 9th, along with a grown-up celebration of inclusion.

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Friday night’s Art Crawl in Statesville - and the Savannah Sipping Society at the Sharpe House

Kristie Darling with her quilt squaresPhoto by Kim McKinney. It was a beautiful Friday night in downtown Statesville, with more than 75 artists out and about town exhibiting all different kinds of art. From quilts to woodworking to painting to pottery to glass to photography to writing to music - the town was certainly alive with activity.

Read full story

Conversation with a homeless guy

I will never forget him, though this happened years ago. We took a group of teens on an inner-city missions trip in Washington D.C. We partnered with a group called the Center for Student Missions, now called City Service Mission, which worked with many different types of serving ministries in the D.C. area.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy