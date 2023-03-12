Huntersville, NC

CATS Seeking Community Input on Upcoming Microtransit Initiative

Kim Joseph

On the evening of Tuesday, March 7, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) held an in-person town hall meeting at the Huntersville Town Hall in Huntersville, North Carolina from 6-8 p.m. to gather the public’s input on their proposed strategy to replace the Village Rider bus routes 97, 98, and 99 with microstransit services. Last year, a bus driver shortage and reduced route frequency were a result of the labor shortages prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so this new proposal comes at a crucial time. The microtransit services will alleviate the lack of access to transportation, addressing a major need within the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8uQs_0lGUGOdU00
Photo byLaura James

Microtransit is an on-demand ride-sharing service that provides curb-to-curb trips as well as on-demand connections to area hubs, such as major destinations and Park and Rides and will serve the area of North Mecklenburg including Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville. The services will connect routes between transit lines and bring riders closer to their destinations and will also incorporate the CATS mobile app, allowing customers to request on-demand rides similar to Lyft and Uber.

The accessibility to shopping, work, school and service providers in North Mecklenburg is often limited without a car but the microtransit initiative will give a student who lives on a college campus in Charlotte the ability to access a ride that can bring them all the way home for a weekend at their parents’ house in Davidson or give an elderly individual the freedom to be picked up at their location and brought to and from a doctor’s appointment.

Huntersville is about a nineteen-minute drive from the city of Charlotte and there are many service providers—such as Hearts and Hands Foods Pantry—within the community where the microtransit services would be beneficial. Hearts and Hands is a food pantry in the heart of Huntersville and a pillar of the community, serving thousands of families in the area and surrounding Mecklenburg County living in food deserts. Although the food pantry’s main service is providing emergency food assistance via curbside where individuals and families in need drive up to their facility to pick-up their food, they also serve a large population of people who are disabled and elderly through their delivery service. The pantry receives requests from many who are vulnerable or isolated and have no reliable access to transportation to utilize their services.

If the initiative expands into these areas of need as well as low-income housing communities, where access to healthy food is not always obtainable, this will allow people to commute to service providers like Hearts and Hands and many others. Some suggestions from the community included making Northlake Mall a hub that would create access for people to get to and from Charlotte and surrounding areas more easily. Others expressed concerns about the time the village riders were available and wanted to make sure the microtransit service buses would be available at off-peak hours. Along with the Huntersville Town Hall meeting, there was also a meeting at Davidson Town Hall on March 8, and one will be held at the Cornelius Town Hall on Thursday, March 16 as well as virtual meetings on YouTube to continue garnering the community’s input and concerns. The initiative has already been implemented across the country in Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver and a promotional fare-free pilot launch will take place in Charlotte this Summer. To share your comments about the initiative, reach out to CATSmicrotransit@publicinput.com.

