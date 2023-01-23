Some Fast Food Chains Foster Customer Service While Others Lean on Technological Automation For Faster Service

Photo by Jurij Kenda on Unsplash

The other night I was driving home after working late. It was 10 p.m. and I was too hangry to get on the highway and head home just to stand in front of the open fridge, hoping my eyes staring into its illuminated abyss would somehow summon a cooked meal. I quickly entered "nearest fast food" in my phone's GPS and my imposing hunger pains soon turned to hopeful anticipation as numerous options popped up within a five minute radius. As I crept up to a stop light the familiar shiny, yellow arches shone bright like a beacon up ahead. I turned into the parking lot on my left and followed the slew of cars waiting in the drive-thru line which wrapped around the building, and took my place behind the last car. For about fifteen minutes—but what felt like an hour—we were at a standstill and indoor dining was closed for the night. Soon it was my turn to place my order and as I crept to the first window to pay, I realized that the same person who was taking orders was also working both windows; to receive payment and distribute food.



The first concept of fast food originated in America in 1921 when White Castle opened the doors to its first chain in Wichita, Kansas and Mcdonald's opened its first doors in 1940 in San Bernardino, California. The assembly line model fast food was built upon was all about efficiency: producing high quantities of food at low prices, with a strong priority placed on speed of service. For decades, the ease and convenience of fast food has transcended history, proving the model's relevancy and demand as a staple in American society and across the world.



A couple of years ago, the structure of fast food was changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Local fast food chains closed their indoor dining and only kept their drive-thru running, which was key to the survival of many chains throughout the span of the pandemic. Now that the dust has settled after Covid, the fast food industry is still thriving but is it just me or is fast food no longer fast?



"Minimum wage gets you minimum effort"

The pandemic shed light on pre-existing societal issues such as minimum wage and high costs of living and food but with the great resignation, which caused a labor shortage after many people left their jobs in droves in 2021, many fast food locations were left understaffed which contributed to longer wait times. Heading inside to place or pick up your order also does not guarantee quicker service. With less staff, some fast food establishments have adapted an automation service where ordering is done through kiosks or an app and an automatic conveyor belt brings your order to the window, no human contact whatsoever. Although this may pose a solution for order speed some have wondered how their order would be fixed if it were prepared incorrectly and others were not too thrilled about removing human interaction altogether.

"I'm not giving my money to robots," "Raise the minimum wage!" one commenter on a TikTok video said about the new restaurant structure.

More impactfully, replacing humans with robots would surely lead to more unemployment.

While some fast food restaurants are turning to technology, Chick-Fil-A seems to thrive from having long lines which are indicative of their success rather than lack of workforce. Chick-Fil-A relies heavily on customer service to move their customers through their drive-thru lines quickly which resulted in the restaurant reportedly having the fastest service for a third year in a row.



Demand for fast food is still at an all-time high but it's no surprise that both customers and employees are still feeling the lingering effects from the pandemic which begs the question, can fast food get back to fast service without costing people their jobs or is this the price we pay for a burger, fries and drink?