Some Fast Food Chains Foster Customer Service While Others Lean on Technological Automation For Faster Service

Kim Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgruJ_0kMw6bhx00
Photo byJurij KendaonUnsplash

The other night I was driving home after working late. It was 10 p.m. and I was too hangry to get on the highway and head home just to stand in front of the open fridge, hoping my eyes staring into its illuminated abyss would somehow summon a cooked meal. I quickly entered "nearest fast food" in my phone's GPS and my imposing hunger pains soon turned to hopeful anticipation as numerous options popped up within a five minute radius. As I crept up to a stop light the familiar shiny, yellow arches shone bright like a beacon up ahead. I turned into the parking lot on my left and followed the slew of cars waiting in the drive-thru line which wrapped around the building, and took my place behind the last car. For about fifteen minutes—but what felt like an hour—we were at a standstill and indoor dining was closed for the night. Soon it was my turn to place my order and as I crept to the first window to pay, I realized that the same person who was taking orders was also working both windows; to receive payment and distribute food.

The first concept of fast food originated in America in 1921 when White Castle opened the doors to its first chain in Wichita, Kansas and Mcdonald's opened its first doors in 1940 in San Bernardino, California. The assembly line model fast food was built upon was all about efficiency: producing high quantities of food at low prices, with a strong priority placed on speed of service. For decades, the ease and convenience of fast food has transcended history, proving the model's relevancy and demand as a staple in American society and across the world.

A couple of years ago, the structure of fast food was changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Local fast food chains closed their indoor dining and only kept their drive-thru running, which was key to the survival of many chains throughout the span of the pandemic. Now that the dust has settled after Covid, the fast food industry is still thriving but is it just me or is fast food no longer fast?

"Minimum wage gets you minimum effort"
The pandemic shed light on pre-existing societal issues such as minimum wage and high costs of living and food but with the great resignation, which caused a labor shortage after many people left their jobs in droves in 2021, many fast food locations were left understaffed which contributed to longer wait times. Heading inside to place or pick up your order also does not guarantee quicker service. With less staff, some fast food establishments have adapted an automation service where ordering is done through kiosks or an app and an automatic conveyor belt brings your order to the window, no human contact whatsoever. Although this may pose a solution for order speed some have wondered how their order would be fixed if it were prepared incorrectly and others were not too thrilled about removing human interaction altogether.

"I'm not giving my money to robots," "Raise the minimum wage!" one commenter on a TikTok video said about the new restaurant structure.

More impactfully, replacing humans with robots would surely lead to more unemployment. 
While some fast food restaurants are turning to technology, Chick-Fil-A seems to thrive from having long lines which are indicative of their success rather than lack of workforce. Chick-Fil-A relies heavily on customer service to move their customers through their drive-thru lines quickly which resulted in the restaurant reportedly having the fastest service for a third year in a row. 

Demand for fast food is still at an all-time high but it's no surprise that both customers and employees are still feeling the lingering effects from the pandemic which begs the question, can fast food get back to fast service without costing people their jobs or is this the price we pay for a burger, fries and drink?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fast Food# Mcdonalds# Technology# Robots# Restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a Freelance Writer covering relevant and trending topics in lifestyle, entertainment, community, and culture.

Charlotte, NC
891 followers

More from Kim Joseph

New York City, NY

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.

Read full story
269 comments

The 'Silent Twins' Story Lives on Through June Gibbons

Twins are known to have a special bond. A connection—an attachment—that nobody can infiltrate. Their relationships are nuanced, except what happens when the bond with your twin becomes co-dependent to the point where you can’t live with them, but you can’t live without them either?

Read full story
3 comments
Knoxville, TN

Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our Differences

In the United States, 1 out of 5 students reports being bullied and children with disabilities are two to three times more likely to be bullied than their non-disabled peers. For school age children and even adults, societal beauty standards can be a tough concept to tackle especially when the pressure seems to come from every direction to look and be a certain way. 24-year-old Mahogany Geter from Knoxville, Tennessee, has been living with lymphedema her entire life and is an example that there is beauty in what makes us different.

Read full story
44 comments

NC Man Spreads Awareness About Alzheimer's Disease Through Viral Social Media Videos of his Mother

There are about 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease. Although Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that affects the memory, thought patterns, and behaviors in a person, its damage can also be felt by the loved ones of those who struggle with the illness. For one Moorseville, North Carolina man, embracing the changes that the debilitating disease causes is a part of the process, and that can be a gift too.

Read full story
5 comments

Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage

It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.

Read full story

Cop Experiences Horror-Movie Like Terror One Night on the Job

Halloween has been over for almost a month now but the horror and spookiness of the holiday can sometimes leave lingering affects. Have you ever encountered an eerie, unexplainable situation that you replay over and over in your mind, but somehow come up short of logical explanations for why and how it happened? One reddit user, u/GadsdenFlag recounts a terrifying experience he faced one night that occurred during the earlier years of his 12-year career as a cop.

Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity

You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"

There was a time that the reach between everyday people and those who are deemed as celebrities seemed impossible. Celebrities and those who are considered influential seemed untouchable, like a mirage that exists only within the confines of television and movie screens. With billions of people using social media, the gap has narrowed between everyday people and celebrities.

Read full story

False Advertising Conversation Sparked after Hair Relaxer Models Reveal Their Hair Was Never Permed

I got my first hair relaxer at 10 years old. I remember it well because I approached my mom about it, eager to try a product that didn't require endless hours of pain sifting and tugging at my coarse tresses by the burning teeth of a hot comb. The relaxer boxes were kits with faces that looked like mine so I was convinced they really were 'Just For Me' as one of the box brands suggested.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy