The 'Silent Twins' Story Lives on Through June Gibbons

Kim Joseph

Twins are known to have a special bond. A connection—an attachment—that nobody can infiltrate. Their relationships are nuanced, except what happens when the bond with your twin becomes co-dependent to the point where you can’t live with them, but you can’t live without them either?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8LI4_0k3dEkz600
Twins have a special bond.Photo byJessica FelicioonUnsplash

Identical twins Jennifer and June Gibbons were born on April 11, 1963, to Bajan emigrants Gloria and Aubrey Gibbons. Raised in Wales with three other siblings, their bond seemed inseparable to the outside world but glancing into the inner core of their relationship would reveal that there was something sinister.

The twins started speaking late as children and they both had the same speech impediment—even their family had trouble understanding them. Their lives were spent mostly only talking to each other and sharing a language that only they understood; it was a mix of English and Bajan Creole. At a young age, they made a pact between themselves not to communicate with most people including their family. This lasted for nearly thirty years garnering them the nickname, ‘The Silent Twins.’ Their mother, Gloria Gibbons was a housewife and their father, Aubrey was a technician for the Royal Air Force which meant the family moved around often. The twins were bullied for being the only Black children in their elementary school; taunted and teased about their skin color and accents. The bullying persisted to the point that the school administrators allowed the girls to leave early in hopes of avoiding more conflicts with the other students. The constant bullying only pushed them further into each other, increasing their disconnection to the outside world. Even at home, the twins would only speak to each other and began to mirror each other's every move.

During a yearly health check at their school, Dr. Rees came to administer a vaccination for tuberculosis to the twins and he became concerned with the girls' behavior.

Neither girl spoke, they walked with heads down, almost synchronized, and appeared to be in a sort of trance. "They were totally expressionless. You spoke to them, they didn't react," Dr. Rees told Inside Story.

Dr. Rees informed the school but his concerns were dismissed so he escalated them to a child psychologist. The girls met with many therapists but were unwilling to communicate and were diagnosed as elective mutes. In an attempt to break their isolation and get the girls to foster their own personality outside of each other, they were sent to separate boarding schools but the result of their separation was adverse. Instead of coming into their own, they became catatonic and completely withdrawn. Reunited again, the girls spent many years isolated in their bedroom writing in their diaries, creating stories and using their dolls to act out plays.

During their teenage years the Gibbons twins got into a life of crime and began drinking and doing drugs. In 1981, the girls committed vandalism, petty theft, and arson and were sentenced to indefinite detention at Broadmoor, a high-security mental health facility. In fact, at 19, they were its youngest-ever inmates. Marjorie Wallace, an Investigative Journalist, gained their trust during their time at the hospital and gained access to their diaries where their inner thoughts and feelings were revealed.

Their diaries revealed an unexpected and surprising love-hate relationship, both affinity and enmity. Also described was how deeply intertwined their identities were in one another. June revealed she felt possessed by her sister and Jennifer expressed how she thought of herself and her sister as "fatal enemies" describing her sister as a face of misery, deception, and murder. They hated each other but couldn't bare to be separated for too long.

The stark dichotomy of their relationship led them to an ultimate decision: that one of them needed to die and the one remaining would live life for the both of them. Jennifer agreed that she would be the one to sacrifice her life.

After almost twelve years at Broadmoor, the girls, who were now women, were being transferred to a lower-security facility. They were finally free from what Jennifer described as "twelve years of hell", but she would never be able to enjoy it. While traveling, Jennifer rested her head on June's shoulder and fell asleep and when they arrived to the new facility, she was unresponsive. At 29-years-old, Jennifer Gibbons died from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. Upon further examination of her cause of death there were no drugs or unusual substances in her system.

After Jennifer's death, June came to life and began talking to everyone around her and acting normally as though her life and spirit was revived. Today, June is living in the United Kingdom near her family. Though she never married or had children, she has rejoined society. The Gibbons twin's story was adapted into a biography written by Marjorie Wallace in 1986, a historical drama film, a BBC TV movie, and the latest 2022 film starring Black Panther's Letitia Wright as June Gibbons and Invasion actress Tamara Lawrence as Jennifer.

"We once were two/ We two made one/ We no more two/ Through life be one/ Rest in Peace." - June Gibbon's poem engraved on Jennifer's gravestone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# identical twins# the silent twins# letitia wright# mental health# June and Jennifer Gibson

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a Freelance Writer covering relevant and trending topics in lifestyle, entertainment, community, and culture.

Charlotte, NC
712 followers

More from Kim Joseph

Knoxville, TN

Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our Differences

In the United States, 1 out of 5 students reports being bullied and children with disabilities are two to three times more likely to be bullied than their non-disabled peers. For school age children and even adults, societal beauty standards can be a tough concept to tackle especially when the pressure seems to come from every direction to look and be a certain way. 24-year-old Mahogany Geter from Knoxville, Tennessee, has been living with lymphedema her entire life and is an example that there is beauty in what makes us different.

Read full story
35 comments

NC Man Spreads Awareness About Alzheimer's Disease Through Viral Social Media Videos of his Mother

There are about 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease. Although Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that affects the memory, thought patterns, and behaviors in a person, its damage can also be felt by the loved ones of those who struggle with the illness. For one Moorseville, North Carolina man, embracing the changes that the debilitating disease causes is a part of the process, and that can be a gift too.

Read full story
5 comments

Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage

It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.

Read full story

Cop Experiences Horror-Movie Like Terror One Night on the Job

Halloween has been over for almost a month now but the horror and spookiness of the holiday can sometimes leave lingering affects. Have you ever encountered an eerie, unexplainable situation that you replay over and over in your mind, but somehow come up short of logical explanations for why and how it happened? One reddit user, u/GadsdenFlag recounts a terrifying experience he faced one night that occurred during the earlier years of his 12-year career as a cop.

Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity

You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School,Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.

Read full story
39 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"

There was a time that the reach between everyday people and those who are deemed as celebrities seemed impossible. Celebrities and those who are considered influential seemed untouchable, like a mirage that exists only within the confines of television and movie screens. With billions of people using social media, the gap has narrowed between everyday people and celebrities.

Read full story

False Advertising Conversation Sparked after Hair Relaxer Models Reveal Their Hair Was Never Permed

I got my first hair relaxer at 10 years old. I remember it well because I approached my mom about it, eager to try a product that didn't require endless hours of pain sifting and tugging at my coarse tresses by the burning teeth of a hot comb. The relaxer boxes were kits with faces that looked like mine so I was convinced they really were 'Just For Me' as one of the box brands suggested.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy