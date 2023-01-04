The 'Silent Twins' Story Lives on Through June Gibbons

Twins are known to have a special bond. A connection—an attachment—that nobody can infiltrate. Their relationships are nuanced, except what happens when the bond with your twin becomes co-dependent to the point where you can’t live with them, but you can’t live without them either?

Twins have a special bond. Photo by Jessica Felicio on Unsplash

Identical twins Jennifer and June Gibbons were born on April 11, 1963, to Bajan emigrants Gloria and Aubrey Gibbons. Raised in Wales with three other siblings, their bond seemed inseparable to the outside world but glancing into the inner core of their relationship would reveal that there was something sinister.

The twins started speaking late as children and they both had the same speech impediment—even their family had trouble understanding them. Their lives were spent mostly only talking to each other and sharing a language that only they understood; it was a mix of English and Bajan Creole. At a young age, they made a pact between themselves not to communicate with most people including their family. This lasted for nearly thirty years garnering them the nickname, ‘The Silent Twins.’ Their mother, Gloria Gibbons was a housewife and their father, Aubrey was a technician for the Royal Air Force which meant the family moved around often. The twins were bullied for being the only Black children in their elementary school; taunted and teased about their skin color and accents. The bullying persisted to the point that the school administrators allowed the girls to leave early in hopes of avoiding more conflicts with the other students. The constant bullying only pushed them further into each other, increasing their disconnection to the outside world. Even at home, the twins would only speak to each other and began to mirror each other's every move.

During a yearly health check at their school, Dr. Rees came to administer a vaccination for tuberculosis to the twins and he became concerned with the girls' behavior.

Neither girl spoke, they walked with heads down, almost synchronized, and appeared to be in a sort of trance. "They were totally expressionless. You spoke to them, they didn't react," Dr. Rees told Inside Story.

Dr. Rees informed the school but his concerns were dismissed so he escalated them to a child psychologist. The girls met with many therapists but were unwilling to communicate and were diagnosed as elective mutes. In an attempt to break their isolation and get the girls to foster their own personality outside of each other, they were sent to separate boarding schools but the result of their separation was adverse. Instead of coming into their own, they became catatonic and completely withdrawn. Reunited again, the girls spent many years isolated in their bedroom writing in their diaries, creating stories and using their dolls to act out plays.



During their teenage years the Gibbons twins got into a life of crime and began drinking and doing drugs. In 1981, the girls committed vandalism, petty theft, and arson and were sentenced to indefinite detention at Broadmoor, a high-security mental health facility. In fact, at 19, they were its youngest-ever inmates. Marjorie Wallace, an Investigative Journalist, gained their trust during their time at the hospital and gained access to their diaries where their inner thoughts and feelings were revealed.

Their diaries revealed an unexpected and surprising love-hate relationship, both affinity and enmity. Also described was how deeply intertwined their identities were in one another. June revealed she felt possessed by her sister and Jennifer expressed how she thought of herself and her sister as "fatal enemies" describing her sister as a face of misery, deception, and murder. They hated each other but couldn't bare to be separated for too long.



The stark dichotomy of their relationship led them to an ultimate decision: that one of them needed to die and the one remaining would live life for the both of them. Jennifer agreed that she would be the one to sacrifice her life.

After almost twelve years at Broadmoor, the girls, who were now women, were being transferred to a lower-security facility. They were finally free from what Jennifer described as "twelve years of hell", but she would never be able to enjoy it. While traveling, Jennifer rested her head on June's shoulder and fell asleep and when they arrived to the new facility, she was unresponsive. At 29-years-old, Jennifer Gibbons died from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. Upon further examination of her cause of death there were no drugs or unusual substances in her system.

After Jennifer's death, June came to life and began talking to everyone around her and acting normally as though her life and spirit was revived. Today, June is living in the United Kingdom near her family. Though she never married or had children, she has rejoined society. The Gibbons twin's story was adapted into a biography written by Marjorie Wallace in 1986, a historical drama film, a BBC TV movie, and the latest 2022 film starring Black Panther's Letitia Wright as June Gibbons and Invasion actress Tamara Lawrence as Jennifer.

"We once were two/ We two made one/ We no more two/ Through life be one/ Rest in Peace." - June Gibbon's poem engraved on Jennifer's gravestone.