NC Man Spreads Awareness About Alzheimer's Disease Through Viral Social Media Videos of his Mother

There are about 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease. Although Alzheimer's is a type of dementia that affects the memory, thought patterns, and behaviors in a person, its damage can also be felt by the loved ones of those who struggle with the illness. For one Moorseville, North Carolina man, embracing the changes that the debilitating disease causes is a part of the process, and that can be a gift too.

Josh Pettit and his mother Betty Pettit Photo by Facebook

Josh Pettit's mother, Betty Pettit is a lung and kidney cancer survivor but is now battling Alzheimer's. Originally from a town outside of Buffalo, New York, Betty and her husband Bob lived an active life until 2014 when Betty was diagnosed with lung cancer. At that point, Betty and Bob moved in permanently with Josh for consistent medical care. Even though the cancer was successfully removed years ago, Betty is now in her last stage of Alzheimer's where she needs help cutting up her food, getting dressed, and other day-to-day activities. The family has no plan to put Betty in a home because they are a close-knit family and want to continue to be there for her with whatever she needs for as long as they can, although they do have a caregiver who comes to their house during the week to assist.

While on family vacation during Thanksgiving last year in Myrtle Beach , Josh caught a candid, endearing moment of his mother on TikTok that went viral. Betty was enthralled with her reflection in the full-length mirror of the rental house they were staying in, unable to recognize herself. She introduced herself to her reflection and the interaction was heartwarming to the more than three million viewers and over sixty thousand commenters who left messages offering words of encouragement and expressions of their own sentiments about family members and loved ones who have also experienced the disease. Love is the dynamic that is shared between Josh and his parents as well as Betty's tender-spirited nature that is captured in each video that Josh shares on social media and people all over the world resonate with their authenticity.

The Gift in Adversity

At first, Bob and Josh didn't really quite understand why people would take such an interest but realized that their platform gave them an opportunity to shed light on the reality of Alzheimer's and spread awareness. The simple and everyday pleasures in Betty's life are also highlighted in each video Josh shares of his mother and has amassed a huge following of supporters who send gifts to her P.O. Box.

The holidays are a time of sharing the gift of love and spreading more joy and kindness. On Christmas Eve last year, the pastor at their church, West Church in Mooresville, highlighted the video of Betty and her reflection in the mirror, in her sermon.

"She never really gets the awareness that it's her. But yet, she offers her kindness and love and grace...And there's a beautiful part inside of you--inside of everyone--that you can wake up to that you can see for the first time. You can tap into that love and that hope."

Betty has a disease that deteriorates her mind and cognitive function but her attributes remain in tact. Rev. Dr. Andrea Smith's sermon expresses how Betty is a true example of kindness, love, and grace even in the face of adversity. As we approach Christmas this year, we are reminded that we too can exemplify those qualities through the difficult times and spread the gift of love now and forever.