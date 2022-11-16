Los Angeles, CA

Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food Insecurity

Kim Joseph

Photo by Greta Hoffman

You may know Tiffany Haddish from her breakout role in Girls Trip, her roles in Night School, Like a Boss and other accolades. Throughout her career, her vivacious personality and transparency about her upbringing amassed support and fans from all over. Before stardom, Haddish was no stranger to poverty and homelessness. Now that she has climbed levels to success, she wants to pay it forward by giving back to her community. In 2021, Haddish incorporated 'Diaspora Groceries,' the grocery store she wants to build in south central Los Angeles; the name to honor the people who have been removed from their native land.

As a native of Los Angeles, Haddish struggled with food insecurity and recalls eating off of people's pomegranate, passion fruit, and orange trees which provided access to free and healthy food. But now, the fruit trees that once lined the street have been cut down adding another reason why the grocery store would be a vital asset to the community, as a way to ensure fresh produce. Haddish said there has to be more community because she noticed real communities have grocery stores. There is a lack or representation amongst low-income communities and communities of color in L.A. and the grocery store would help fill that gap.

"So what I would like to do is open up my own grocery store because I’ve seen Korean grocery stores, Japanese grocery stores, Spanish grocery stores, and Indian grocery stores.” The store will offer items for all kinds of brown people that are indigenous to their land and will use Black farmers and Black vendors, which will help circulate revenue within the community. Additionally, Hadidsh wants to combine her knowledge of financial literacy, money management and the disparities within the Black community by providing financial literacy and cooking classes for the community.

“Once I understood how money works, once I learned how to eat better, I became a stronger, more productive human being. And I feel like when you’re a stronger, more productive human being, your family becomes more stronger and productive. When your family is stronger and more productive, the community becomes stronger and more productive." - Tiffany Haddish, Forbes

