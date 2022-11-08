NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"

There was a time that the reach between everyday people and those who are deemed as celebrities seemed impossible. Celebrities and those who are considered influential seemed untouchable, like a mirage that exists only within the confines of television and movie screens. With billions of people using social media, the gap has narrowed between everyday people and celebrities.

Nneoma Okorie is a 27-year-old Nigerian-American and native New Yorker. As a comedian and content creator covering lifestyle, beauty, and fashion she has amassed thousands of followers across her varying social media platforms. With dreams so big, she always wanted to be on TV since she was 11-years-old.

What motivates me is my passion for entertainment and being myself as a personality and sharing that with the world. - Nneoma Okorie, Kamsi Mag

She started her first show, "Nne and Ike" in high school with her best friend who goes by the alias, Ike Slimster and has been building her brand ever since. Using her natural ability to make people laugh, she has cultivated an audience that she inspires as well.

Her ability to reshape the connotation of being delusional in order to inspire her life for the better has helped others who relate to her journey and background garner this frame of mind too.

If we are going to practice the bad delusion, we might as well practice the good delusion because the bad delusion looks like anxiety or overthinking. [With bad delusion] We're essentially creating problems and scenarios that probably won't happen or don't even exist. That's why I feel like we should subscribe to the positive delusion, by thinking the best things about yourself."

Sure enough her motivation, consistency, and viral content has reached the attention of Yvonne Orji, as she appeared in her latest standup comedy special, "A Whole Me" On HBO--playing not one but two roles--which first aired on October 1. Okorie's growth as an influencer and creator was not always an easy one. Starting out, she did not have the support of her parents and their expectation of her to become a lawyer or a doctor was discouraging. Ultimately, her passion kept her going and her parents came around in support of their daughter's dream.

Orji, who is also a Nigerian-American, actress and comedian is best known for her role in Insecure, in which she landed the role of playing Issa Rae's best friend Molly without any acting experience, an agent, or a manager. Orji revealed that her role was a result of saying "yes" to opportunities that would further her career. Okorie said that Orji had always inspired her but I think it's safe to say that Orji tapped into some positive delusion to go after her dreams as well.

Through using her social media platform and being herself, Okorie was able to collaborate with someone who she always looked up to and this is an example of how the influence of social media sometimes means you never know who is watching. Social media and the power of not giving up leads people down a path sooner than they thought they could take. Maybe positive delusion is just another word for having more faith in what's possible more than allowing fear to paralyze you. Being delusional enough to bet on yourself in spite of who believes in your success or not. Being delusional enough to put your dreams first, and not on hold.

