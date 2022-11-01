False Advertising Conversation Sparked after Hair Relaxer Models Reveal Their Hair Was Never Permed

I got my first hair relaxer at 10 years old. I remember it well because I approached my mom about it, eager to try a product that didn't require endless hours of pain sifting and tugging at my coarse tresses by the burning teeth of a hot comb. The relaxer boxes were kits with faces that looked like mine so I was convinced they really were 'Just For Me' as one of the box brands suggested.

Earlier this month, twitter user @ashthedonleon tweeted a nostalgic collage of the hair relaxer boxes from the 90s which sparked a conversation around the legitimacy of the advertising as some of the models revealed that they never even had a perm but instead were given extensions, curling irons, rollers, mousse and water on set to manipulate their hair for the coveted silky, shiny and sleek style.

The reactions on social media were varied as some suggested filing a class action lawsuit against the relaxer brands for false advertising, especially since studies have now found that there is a possible link between the chemicals in perms and ovarian cancer.

Marketers and brands are notorious for not using ‘real life’ to sell us products, but it’s arguably not the same thing as using Black girls to emotionally tether the rest of us to a beauty technique that didn’t always deliver on the result it promised. - Adama Munu, Refinery29

Although the initial post helped us reminisce the beauty standards of the past for many young, Black girls it also helps us appreciate the evolution of beauty standards in the Black community today.

What are your thoughts? Should the hair perm companies be held accountable for false advertising?