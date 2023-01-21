North Port, FL

North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter Preparation

Kiki Alba

Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Herrald Tribune and WTSP.com (https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/sarasotacounty/new-fire-tower-introduced-train-north-port-firefighters/67-d6053158-769b-4adf-999a-7b9f6f9ea6f9 ), and InsuranceNews.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTsgX_0kMfBGVf00
Fire Fighter putting out building firePhoto byHush Naidoo Jade PhotographyonUnsplash

Summary of Events:

The North Port Fire Tower is the newest training center in the area, offering an opportunity to firefighters and aspiring ones alike. With its innovative approach, the North Port Fire Department has taken traditional training courses to the next level. The training offered provides a realistic and comprehensive overview of the firefighting profession, providing detailed instruction on tackling hazardous tasks and understanding complex protocols. With this new resource, firefighters and those looking to become one will be better prepared for their future careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485mOA_0kMfBGVf00
Fire Fighter TrainingPhoto byHermes RiveraonUnsplash

Overview of North Port Fire Tower

The North Port Fire Tower is a 6-story, 9,630-square-foot training facility built from shipping containers and designed to create numerous fire and rescue scenarios. The tower is the result of 25 years of work and $2 million in funding, half of which was provided by Sarasota County's local sales tax and half from the city fire district.

This unique structure has multiple burn rooms, paneled with stainless steel, to allow for live fire and smoke training. It also has removable walls so that firefighters can experience different floor plans each time they enter the tower. Additionally, the tower can simulate one- and two-story homes, as well as an apartment building hallway with balconies.

Annually, North Port firefighters must complete multiple types of training: 18 hours minimum of facility training, as well as 192 hours of company-level training, 12 hours of driver training, as well as six hours of hazmat training. This tower provides the perfect opportunity to complete this training while also being available to other agencies as a regional training location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLXfU_0kMfBGVf00
Fire FightersPhoto byMichael JeffreyonUnsplash

Advantages of the Fire Tower for Firefighter Training

The North Port Fire Tower provides an unprecedented level of training for firefighters, helping them to stay prepared to respond efficiently in the event of a fire. The tower is comprised of 31 freight containers and includes burn rooms, confined space training areas, and areas that replicate different rooms in a house with different simulated scenarios. With the fire tower being located within the city limits, crews can remain more available to respond to calls. (https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/local/sarasotacounty/new-fire-tower-introduced-train-north-port-firefighters/67-d6053158-769b-4adf-999a-7b9f6f9ea6f9 )

The fire tower provides firefighters with the opportunity to receive team training, live fire training, and hone other skills and response times. It also serves as a regional training complex, allowing mutual partner agencies to come in and work with North Port Fire Rescue Department on different types of emergency scenarios.

The training at the fire tower helps firefighters to maintain an insurance rating, which contributes to lower premiums in the city. This will help reduce property damage caused by fires, as firefighters are better equipped to handle the situation. The structure is designed to be as versatile as possible and offers props that will allow firefighters to train repeatedly on how to breach a window.The interior of the tower is designed to survive repeated simulated fires and the water used to extinguish them, while the steel furniture – tables, chairs, cabinets, and beds – all withstand burning from high heat and contribute to the realism of the training scenarios.

Resource for the Community

The North Port Fire Tower is an unprecedented resource that will help prepare firefighters to handle complex emergencies they may encounter daily. It is an excellent asset for both current and aspiring firefighters. With its realistic and comprehensive approach, the facility provides an invaluable resource for those looking to become better prepared for their future careers.

# North Port# Fire Fighter training

