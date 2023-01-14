North Port, FL

Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port Pizza

Pizza with Basil and RicottaPhoto bySaundarya SrinivasanonUnsplash

Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.

Living just 30 minutes away from North Port, I often visit family there. One of my favorite things to do while in town is grabbing a slice (or a pie!) of delicious pizza. Whether it's a quick stop for lunch or a leisurely dinner with family and friends, there's nothing quite like a tasty pizza to make the visit even more enjoyable. With that in mind, here are some yummy pizza options in North Port. From BBQ smoke-infused creations to authentic Italian pies, there is something for everyone here. So grab a slice and discover why these three pizzerias made the list. Discover Marlowe's BBQ And Smoked Meat Pizza along with Long Island Brothers New York Pizzeria and Bocca Lupo for slices of deliciousness you won't soon forget!

  1. Marlowe's BBQ And Smoked Meat Pizza
  2. Long Island Brothers New York Pizzeria
  3. Bocca Lupo

Introduction

No matter what type of pizza you're craving, North Port has got you covered. Whether it's a classic Italian pie or something more unexpected like smoked meat or even chicken, there's something for everyone here! Plus, each restaurant is conveniently located just minutes away from each other, so you can sample all three without having to drive far. So if you're looking for a great place to grab a slice (or two!), head on over to North Port to try some local pizza places. All three of these restaurants offer something special that caters to different palates, so no matter what type of pizza you're looking for, you'll find it here.

Marlowe's BBQ And Smoked Meat Pizza

Starting off with Marlowe's BBQ and Smoked Meat Pizza, this place offers a unique twist on traditional Texas barbeque that will tantalize your taste buds. Marlowe's started out as a roadside stand and, after the pandemic, emerged in its current location. The restaurant utilizes smoke-infused creations and its signature sauces to deliver an unforgettable pizza experience. Their menu features a wide selection of specialty pizzas and classics like pepperoni or cheese. If you want something unique, check out The Texan pizza, made with brisket and candied jalapenos. (For the under-age 5 members of the group, we kept it simple with traditional Margarita pizza.) Location: 13001 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Long Island Brothers New York Pizzeria

Next up is Long Island Brothers New York Pizzeria, who specialize in the classic New York-style pie. While my husband is not crazy about New York City, we do appreciate New York pizza. This restaurant prides itself on providing the highest quality ingredients, cooked in a stone oven to perfection. Choose from all your favorite toppings such as sausage, pepperoni or veggie; they even offer cauliflower crust, gluten-free and vegan options too. They also serve salads, subs, and delicious desserts like cannoli and cheesecake. I love (love) garlic knots and wanted to try one of the loaded pizzas, the Nassau Knot Pie, where garlic is the primary ingredient, and garlic knots are baked on the crust. Our group included kids so we opted for a more traditional pizza, but I plan to go within the next few months and order the garlic pizza. Location: 14919 Tamiami Trl North Port, FL 34287

Bocca Lupo

Finally, we come to Bocca Lupo with three locations in North Port, Port Charlotte, and Wellen Park). They focus on an authentic Italian flavor and offer classic combinations and creative gourmet pies like Sausage and Ricotta. They also serve sides such as Buffalo Cauliflower and Sicilian Rice Balls. (My daughter liked that every Tuesday, a portion of all proceeds is donated to a different local charity or community non-profit organization.) Our group had an out-of-town guest, and the favorite was the Classic White pizza - can't go wrong with Mascarpone and ricotta. Location: 4301 Aidan Ln North Port, FL 34287

Conclusion:

No matter what kind of pizza you're craving – whether it's classic Americana or something more exotic – North Port offers up some great pies. Don't miss out on a chance to try one (or two!) of these delicious establishments when visiting the town. Grab a group of friends and head on over to one (or all) of these amazing places – your taste buds will thank you! Please let me know if you have tried any of these local places and what you think. And if you have any suggestions for my next family visit, please let me know.

Born and bred in Florida, Kiki Alba writes about Cats, Coffee and Florida weirdness. She is a proud step-mom to three great kids. Loves to read, re-watch Star Wars and Harry Potter, and enjoys traveling once she gets over the stress of leaving her cats under someone else care. She is the world's worst drawer yet owns a digital coloring book business, Color and Thrive, www.ColorAndThrive.com. Her parents’ escape from communist Cuba allows her a slightly different take on US life.

