Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the Museum

Walmart Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

Walmart museum

As I was chatting with a neighbor the other day, I was surprised to learn that there is a Walmart Museum in Arkansas. I had no idea such a thing existed, but I admit I was curious. There is, in fact, a museum dedicated to all things Walmart, although it appears to have started as a more traditional visitor center in 1990. The Museum is located in Bentonville, Arkansas, and includes the Spark Cafe and Walton's 5&10.

The Museum Explores the History of the Company

The museum has a history that is intertwined with the history of the Walmart company itself. When it opened its doors in 1990, it was known as the Walmart Visitor Center. However, as the years passed and the term "Visitor Center" became more associated with local tourism offices, it was decided that a name change was necessary. Today, the museum is known simply as The Walmart Museum, and it is home to various exhibits and artifacts that tell the story of the retail giant.

Renovations

It will be undergoing renovations from November 1, 2021, through spring 2024. The renovations are intended to make the museum more inclusive and accessible. To minimize disruption to visitors during the renovations, the museum will be temporarily relocating.

Ice Cream Trucks on the Move

As the renovation of the Walmart Museum complex continues, they announced that the Spark Café (and its 50-cent ice cream cups) would be going mobile. (For those of you that are curious, they will post updates online.) The new mobile location will be Bentonville Square.

Conclusion

No matter what your personal feelings about Walmart may be, it's hard to deny that the company has had a significant impact on the retail industry. From its beginnings as a small discount store in rural Arkansas, Walmart has grown to become a global behemoth with over 11,000 stores in 27 countries. The Walmart Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, offers visitors the chance to explore the history and evolution of the company. The more we know about how things came to be, the easier it is to avoid the same mistakes (or repeat the same success.) So whether you're a fan of Walmart or not, the museum is worth a visit for anyone interested in learning more about the company's history and its role in the world of retail.