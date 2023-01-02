15 Easy and Budget-Friendly DIY Cat Toy Ideas for Hours of Feline Fun

Kiki Alba

Cat playing with ToyPhoto byMadalyn CoxonUnsplash

Overview

Over the years, I have spent what probably adds up to a great deal of money on cat toys, only to find that my cats typically prefer the cardboard box the toys arrived in. After talking to a neighbor with the same issue, we decided to attempt to make our own homemade cat toys for our feline friends. A DIY cat toy is a great way to keep your feline friend entertained and provide them with hours of fun. Not only can you save money by making homemade cat toys yourself, you also get the satisfaction of seeing your cat enjoy something that you crafted for them. Here are some tips for creating great cat toys.

As any cat owner knows, cats love to play and can be very entertained by even the simplest of toys. But store-bought cat toys can get expensive, and they may not always be the most environmentally friendly option. That's where DIY cat toys come in! Not only are they budget-friendly, but you can also make them using materials you already have around the house.

Below, we've compiled a list of 15 DIY cat toy ideas that you can easily make at home. Not only will your feline friend love them, but you'll also get the satisfaction of knowing you made the toy yourself.

15 DIY cat toy ideas

  1. Cardboard Box Maze
  2. Paper Bag Toy
  3. Cardboard Scratch Post
  4. Felt Mouse
  5. Catnip Kicker Toy
  6. Laser Pointer Toy
  7. DIY Cat Tree
  8. Feather Wand
  9. Cardboard Scratcher
  10. DIY Cat Tunnel
  11. Felt Fish
  12. DIY Cat Tent
  13. String Toy
  14. Sock Toy
  15. DIY Cat Toy Ball.

Caution when creating DIY Cat toysPhoto byGoh Rhy YanonUnsplash

Safety First

It's important to always keep safety in mind when making and using DIY cat toys. Some materials, such as small plastic pieces or sharp objects, can pose a choking hazard for your cat. It's always a good idea to inspect the toy before giving it to your cat to make sure that it is safe for them to play with. Additionally, make sure that the toys are used under supervision to prevent any accidents or injuries. It's also a good idea to regularly check the toys for wear and tear and replace them if necessary. By following these safety tips, you can help ensure that your DIY cat toys are both fun and safe for your feline friend to enjoy.

Cat in Cardboard BoxPhoto byChristian LendlonUnsplash

1. Cardboard Box Maze:

Cats love to explore and hide in small spaces, so a cardboard box maze is the perfect toy for them. Simply take a large cardboard box and cut out various holes and tunnels for your cat to crawl through. You can also add some small toys or treats inside for added excitement.

Cat in a Paper BagPhoto byAni AdigyozalyanonUnsplash

2. Paper Bag Toy:

This is a super simple toy that you can make in just a few minutes. Just take a paper bag and crinkle it up to make noise. Your cat will love pouncing on the bag and playing with it.

Cat Cardboard Scratch ToyPhoto byFerenc HorvathonUnsplash

3. Cardboard Scratch Post:

Scratching is a natural behavior for cats, so it's important to provide them with a designated scratch post. Instead of buying a store-bought one, you can easily make your own using a cardboard tube (such as a paper towel roll or toilet paper roll) and some sisal rope. Simply wrap the rope around the cardboard tube and secure it in place with hot glue gun.

Cat with Felt Mouse ToyPhoto byKim DaviesonUnsplash

4. Felt Mouse:

This toy is a little more time-intensive, but it's worth it for the adorable result. All the best cat toys require a little bit of effort. To make a felt mouse, you'll need some felt, scissors, a needle and thread, and some stuffing. Cut out two mouse-shaped pieces of felt and sew them together, leaving a small opening. Stuff the mouse with some stuffing and then sew the opening closed. Your cat will love chasing and playing with these soft, fuzzy homemade cat toys.

5. Catnip Kicker Toy:

Cats love catnip, and this toy combines the irresistible scent with a fun kicking toy while being a homemade cat toy. To make it, you'll need some fabric (such as an old t-shirt), some catnip, and some stuffing. Cut the fabric into a long, thin strip and fill it with the catnip and stuffing. Tie the ends together to form a kicker toy shape. Your cat will love batting and kicking this toy around. If they are like my furry friend, it will keep the cat entertained for a while.

6. Laser Pointer Toy:

Cats love chasing laser pointers, and this toy is super easy to make. All you need is a laser pointer and a cardboard tube (such as toilet paper rolls). Cut a small hole in the tube and insert the laser pointer so that the beam shines through the hole. Your cat will have a blast chasing the laser beam as it bounces around the room. It goes without saying, the laser should not be pointed or directed at anyone's eyes, including the cats.

7. DIY Cat Tree:

If you're feeling ambitious, you can even make your own cat tree! This will provide your cat with a place to scratch, climb, and play. To make a DIY cat tree, you'll need some sturdy cardboard, sisal rope, and hot glue. Cut out various shapes (such as circles and squares) from the cardboard and hot glue them together to form a sturdy base. Then, hot glue the sisal rope around the shapes to create a scratchable surface. Your cat will love climbing and playing on this homemade cat tree.

8. Feather Wand:

Cats love chasing feathers, and this toy is super easy to make. All you need is a stick (such as a dowel or a chopstick) and some feathers (real or fake). Attach the feathers to the stick using a string or some glue, and you've got a fun wand toy for your cat to play with.

9. Cardboard Scratcher:

This toy combines the fun of scratching with the excitement of a puzzle. To make a cardboard scratcher, you'll need a large cardboard box and some scissors. Cut out various shapes (such as circles and squares) from the cardboard and arrange them in a fun pattern. Your cat will love scratching and playing with the different shapes.

10. DIY Cat Tunnel:

Cats love tunnels, and this toy is super easy to make. All you need is cardboard and some tape. Tape the cardboard together to create a long tunnel for your cat to crawl through. You can also add some small toys or treats inside for added excitement. (When my daughter was young, we taped a few cardboard boxes together to create a tunnel through the living room for her cats. A catnip toy was added to dangle from the final box. We removed all packing tape and labels from the boxes first.)

11. Felt Fish:

This toy is similar to the felt mouse, but in the shape of a fish. To make a felt fish, you'll need some felt, scissors, a needle and thread, and some stuffing. Cut out two fish-shaped pieces of felt and sew them together, leaving a small opening. Stuff the fish with some stuffing and then sew the opening closed. Your cat will love chasing and playing with this soft, fuzzy toy.

Cat in a Cardboard BoxPhoto byĐồng Phục Hải TriềuonUnsplash

12. DIY Cat Tent:

This toy combines the fun of a cardboard box with the cozy comfort of a tent. To make a cat tent, you'll need a large cardboard box and some fabric (such as an old t-shirt or blanket). Cut out a doorway in the box and drape the fabric over the top to create a tent-like structure. Your cat will love hiding and playing inside the tent.

Cat Unamused by StringPhoto byJuan GomezonUnsplash

13. String Toy:

This is a classic cat toy that's super easy to make. All you need is some string or yarn and a stick (such as a dowel or a chopstick). Tie the string to the stick and wave it around for your cat to chase and play with. You can also add some small toys or treats to the string for added excitement.

Socks to be used for Cat toysPhoto byCarl KhoonUnsplash

14. Sock Toy:

This toy is a great way to repurpose old socks that you no longer wear. To make a sock toy, fill an old sock with some stuffing and a few small toys or treats. Tie a knot in the sock to secure everything inside. Your cat will love playing with the soft, cozy sock and trying to get the toys and treats out.

Crumpled Up paper After Cat chased itPhoto byThomas StephanonUnsplash

15. DIY Cat Toy Ball:

This toy is super easy to make and provides endless entertainment for your cat. To make a cat toy ball, simply take a small piece of paper and scrunch it up into a ball shape. Your cat will love chasing and playing with the ball as it rolls around the room.

Overall, DIY cat toys are a fun and budget-friendly way to keep your feline friend entertained. Not only will your cat love playing with these homemade toys, but you'll also get the satisfaction of knowing you made them yourself. So get creative and start making some fun toys for your furry friend!

Conclusion

DIY cat toys are a fun and budget-friendly way to keep your feline friend entertained. From cardboard mazes and paper bag toys to felt mice and feather wands, there are so many creative options to choose from. Always keep safety in mind when making and using these toys, however, by inspecting them for potential hazards and using them under supervision. By following these safety tips, you can help ensure that your DIY cat toys are both fun and safe for your cat to enjoy. So go ahead and get creative, and make some fun toys for your furry friend to play with.

Thank you for reading!

Born and bred in Florida, Kiki Alba writes about Cats, Coffee and Florida weirdness. She is a proud step-mom to three great kids. Loves to read, re-watch Star Wars and Harry Potter, and enjoys traveling once she gets over the stress of leaving her cats under someone else care. She is the world's worst drawer yet owns a digital coloring book business, Color and Thrive, www.ColorAndThrive.com. Her parents’ escape from communist Cuba allows her a slightly different take on US life.

