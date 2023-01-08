Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail Bars

Tampa Cocktail Bars Photo by M.S. Meeuwesen on Unsplash

Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor, Epicurean Hotel, Ciro's and Ulele's.

Introduction

Welcome to our guide to some of the best cocktails in Tampa, Florida! Although I live south of Tampa, I consider myself a local as it is a short drive. Tampa is home to some of the best bars and restaurants in the area, each offering their own unique takes on classic cocktails and creative new creations. In this article, I'll share 3 favorite spots for sipping on a delicious drink in the city. So whether you're in the mood for a thirst-quenching mojito on a hot summer day or a cozy whisky sour on a cold (for Florida) winter evening, we've got you covered with some of the best cocktail options Tampa has to offer. So let's raise a glass and explore the top spots for cocktails in the Tampa area. Cheers!

3 Favorite Tampa Cocktail Spots

Edge Rooftop Cocktail Lounge is located at 1207 South Howard Avenue, Tampa.

Experience the ultimate rooftop destination at Edge Rooftop Cocktail Lounge. Here, you'll find a selection of expertly crafted cocktails made with the freshest fruits, herbs, and spices. The wine list is carefully curated, offering a range of flavors to suit any palate. In addition to a variety of beers from craft microbreweries, there are also four rotating tap handles featuring the best brews. The menu features popular small plates with a gourmet twist, making it the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious meal with friends. As you sip on your cocktail and savor the flavors, soak in the vibrant atmosphere and take in the breathtaking views of the night sky.

Ciro's is located at 2109 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa.

Ciro's is considered a classic cocktail bar located inside the historic Bayshore Royal Building, inspired by the famous Hollywood bar of the same name. Here, the focus is on the art of the cocktail, with a menu featuring traditional and historic mixing techniques dating back to the Prohibition era. You can watch the master mixologists in action at the bar or reserve a private booth for a more intimate experience. The bar is 21+ and offers a truly unique and vintage-inspired cocktail experience. Come and enjoy the art of the cocktail at Ciro's.

Ulele is located at 1810 North Highland Avenue, Tampa.

Located on Tampa's Riverwalk, Ulele (pronounced You-lay-lee) is a restaurant that celebrates the rich fusion of ingredients from Florida's waters and land, which was once home to many Native American tribes, including the young princess Ulele. At this restaurant, you can expect to find intricately flavored and visually appealing dishes prepared on a 10-foot diameter barbacoa grill. The menu celebrates the history and culture of the area, offering a truly unique dining experience. Whether you're a local or a visitor, Ulele is a must-visit restaurant for anyone looking to experience the best of Tampa's culinary scene.

They are known for their Native Inspired Food and Spirits. They are home to the Tampa Heights' first on-site brewery, Ulele Spring Brewery, which produces distinctive craft beers. In addition to their selection of beers, Ulele also offers signature cocktails created especially for the restaurant. Whatever you're in the mood for from a beer to a cocktail, Ulele has something for everyone. The restaurant's focus on Native Inspired cuisine and locally crafted spirits make it a truly unique dining experience.

Conclusion

Tampa is home to some of the best cocktail bars in the state, and Edge Rooftop Cocktail Lounge, Ciro's, and Ulele's are three of the top spots for a delicious drink. Edge's, offers an unparalleled rooftop experience with expertly crafted cocktails and breathtaking views of the city. Ciro's, on the other hand, pays homage to the vintage Hollywood bar of the same name, offering a truly unique and historic cocktail experience. And at Ulele's, you'll find a selection of locally crafted beers and signature cocktails, all in the midst of the restaurant's celebration of Native Inspired cuisine and culture. These three bars are must-visits for anyone looking to enjoy a delicious drink in Tampa. So raise a glass and cheers to these great local cocktail bars!