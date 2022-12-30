Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida

The aftermath of an unknown tornado Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Herald Tribune and Wikipedia

Summary of Events

According to the Herald Tribune, on December 15th, a small tornado hit the North Port area in Florida, causing damage to several locations, including the Chamber of Commerce, City Hall, and the Heron Creek neighborhood. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Caught by Surprise

Bill Gunnin, the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, witnessed the wind and rain pick up suddenly as he and a co-worker were unloading items. They remembered the wind making it difficult to close the chamber office door and instructing the staff to take cover. Suddenly, they heard a loud bang, as if a bomb had gone off, and watched through the windows as clay barrel tiles were ripped off the roof and fell to the sidewalk.

Tornado Confirmed

They later learned that the National Weather Service had confirmed the wind event as an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of up to 85 mph, based on radar readings and a video taken by a Heron Creek resident. The city of North Port is still cleaning up debris and repairing damage caused by the tornado and Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the tornado caused minor damage to several roofs on city-owned buildings, as well as uprooting fencing and some trees. The tornado also damaged homes in the Heron Creek neighborhood.

Tornado Explained

According to Wikipedia, A tornado is a natural disaster that is often accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning. It is a type of vortex that occurs when there is a strong contrast in temperature and humidity in the atmosphere. The warm, moist air near the ground will rise and mix with the cooler, dry air above, creating a spinning motion. As the vortex becomes more intense and the wind speeds increase, it can touch down and become a tornado.

Tornadoes can occur anywhere in the world, but unfortunately for us, they are most common in the United States, especially in the Midwest and Southeast. They can occur at any time throughout the year, but they are most common in the spring and summer months.

Conclusion

A small tornado hit the North Port area on December 15th, causing damage to several locations but, fortunately, no injuries. The National Weather Service confirmed the wind event as an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of up to 85 mph. The city is still working on cleaning up and repairing damage caused by the tornado and Hurricane Ian.

If you are in an area where a tornado is likely to occur, it is important to take any necessary steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. This includes having a plan in place for seeking shelter, staying informed about weather conditions, and following evacuation orders if necessary.

If you were near the North Port tornado, please let us know in the comments.