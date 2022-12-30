Miami, FL

Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition

Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.

Welcome to Pizza Paradise, where Miami's pizza places reign supreme. Whether you're a resident or just passing through, you won't want to miss the delicious offerings from Big Cheese Miami, Andiamo, and Pizza Ironside. These three establishments have garnered a reputation for serving up some of the best pizza in the city, and for good reason. From classic margherita pies to creative specialty slices, there's something for every pizza lover at these popular spots. So grab a slice (or two) and taste for yourself why these three pizzerias are considered the cream of the crop in Miami.

As a Miami native and frequent visitor, I know firsthand the delicious food options this city has to offer. While I may be based in Southwest Florida, my Cuban roots mean that when visiting family, a home-cooked Cuban meal is on the menu. But when my husband and I want to explore the city's dining scene, we often find ourselves looking for pizza – don't ask. I asked friends that still live in town for some favorite pizza options.

Big Cheese Miami is located at 8080 SW 67th Ave, Miami.

For over 35 years, The Big Cheese has been committed to offering the best Italian dinners, pizza, pasta, subs, and salads using only the highest quality ingredients. They stand by their belief that everyone should be able to enjoy delicious, authentic Italian cuisine at an affordable price, which is why they offer generous portions at prices that are accessible to all. Whether you're in the mood for a classic margherita pizza or a hearty bowl of pasta, you'll find something to satisfy your cravings at The Big Cheese. They are a beloved staple in the community for over three decades. Although I am not usually a fan of Hawaiian pizza, their Big Cheese Hawaiian (with duck sauce, of all things) was the group favorite.

Andiamo Pizzeria located at 5600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.

Located in the vibrant MiMo District of Miami, Andiamo Pizzeria offers more than just pizza and Italian-American fare. Their building is a historical landmark that was once a vintage tire shop, adding a unique touch of character and charm. You can sit inside the glass-enclosed restaurant or enjoy the outdoor patio ( a perfect place to people-watch and soak up the warm, tropical setting.) The Godfather was the pizza of choice as it came with the works. There was more than enough for everyone.

Ironside Pizza located at 7580 NE 4th Ct., Miami.

At Ironside Pizza, they believe that how we eat is just as important as how we live. They strive to create a welcoming and family-friendly environment where you can enjoy healthy, balanced, and delicious meals inspired by their Neapolitan roots. They strive to offer healthy, balanced food, packed with flavor via scratch cooking and wood-fired preparation techniques. The Capricciosa was the winner with Portobello mushrooms and Kalamata olives.

Wrap up:

In conclusion, these Miami pizza places are a must-try for anyone looking to explore the city's diverse culinary scene. From the wood-fired pies at Big Cheese Miami to the historical charm of Andiamo and the Neapolitan-inspired dishes at Pizza Ironside, there's something for every pizza lover to enjoy. Whether you're a resident or just visiting, be sure to add these popular pizzerias to your list of must-try dining destinations in Miami. With their delicious offerings and unique atmospheres, you're sure to have a memorable dining experience at any of them.

If you have a Miami place you love, please let me know in the comments so I can try it on my next visit.

