Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:

Kiki Alba

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:

https://drunkenpoetcafesrq.com/

https://www.columbiarestaurant.com/

https://cafeleurope.net/

https://www.duvalsfreshlocalseafood.com/

https://maderestaurant.com/

https://sagesrq.com/

https://mattisons.com/mattisons-downtown-sarasota-restaurant/

Are you looking for the best restaurants in Sarasota? Look no further! Here are seven must-try spots that are sure to satisfy your cravings:

If you're looking for the best places to eat in Sarasota, you've come to the right place. As a local, I've had the pleasure of trying out many of the city's finest restaurants, and I'm excited to share some favorite picks with you. From delicious seafood dishes to mouth-watering burgers and everything in between, these seven restaurants have something for every taste and budget. So without further ado, let's dive into some of the best dining spots Sarasota has to offer.

1) Drunken Poet located at 1572 Main St, Sarasota.

For 16 years, Drunken Poet Café has been a hot spot for sophisticated and fun dining in downtown Sarasota. They are proud to serve sustainable seafood, organic beef, and many ingredients sourced from local farmers. The menu features a unique blend of Japanese and Thai cuisine made from scratch using the freshest ingredients. In addition to several mouth-watering dishes, they also offer a wide selection of boutique wines, hard ciders, and sake from around the world. It's a warm and welcoming atmosphere and some of the best Thai and sushi in town.

My family is fond of the Drunken Poet. My adult children are big fans of the various sushi rolls, especially the Sexy Man Roll (tuna, avocado and tempura eel). I usually get the Incredible Hulk (spicy tuna, avocado) unless I can convince my husband to split the original Lobster Roll (an entire lobster in a roll!!) Otherwise, he likes to get one of the Thai dishes, preferably something spicy.

2) Columbia located at 411 St. Armand's Circle, Sarasota.

The Columbia is a historic restaurant that has been serving up authentic Cuban cuisine for over 100 years. They have been family owned and operated since 1905. The atmosphere is lively and festive, (if you are in the Tampa area, catch the Flamenco Dinner show at their Tampa location with live music and dancing on the menu.) The menu features a variety of classic Spanish and Cuban dishes, including ropa vieja, arroz con pollo, and yuca con mojo. In addition to their delicious food, the Columbia is also known for their mojitos. Made with fresh mint, lime, and rum, these refreshing cocktails are the perfect complement to a meal at Columbia. So whether you're in the mood for a hearty Cuban meal or just a few drinks and tapas, Columbia is a must-try spot for fans of Latin American cuisine.

My favorite dish is their Original "1905" Salad made with Worcestershire sauce and their famous garlic dressing. I have also been known to just order Café con Leche and their buttery Cuban toast for whatever meal is at hand.

3) Cafe L'Europe located at 431 St. Armand's Circle, Sarasota.

This is the perfect spot for a special occasion. The atmosphere is sophisticated and refined, with white tablecloths and impeccable service. Whether you're in the mood for a timeless classic or something a little more adventurous, Café L'Europe has something for everyone. The restaurant also has a well-curated wine list with a variety of options to pair with your meal. Overall, Cafe L'Europe is a luxurious and indulgent dining experience that is sure to impress.

Several family members went for lunch and ordered a variety of appetizers. The French Onion Gratinee, otherwise known as French Onion Soup was a huge hit as it is served inside of an onion, (something I admit I have not seen before.) Another favorite was the charcuterie board with (my favorite cheese) Manchego and Jamón serrano.

4) Duval's located at 1435 Main St., Sarasota.

"Fresh. Local. Seafood." That's the motto at Duval's FLS, a popular seafood spot located at the heart of downtown Sarasota. They are known for sourcing ingredients from local fishermen and farmers, ensuring high quality local dishes. In addition to being known for their seafood, they also offer fine wine and creative cocktails. They are a local favorite as evidenced by various "Best of" Awards. It's no wonder that they are a staple in Sarasota's seafood cuisine.

I am a fan of the Sesame Crusted Tuna, but the Lobster Mac and Cheese is also a favorite. And my husbands Uncle ( a foodie) still swears the red fish he ordered awhile back when it was the days special is the best he's ever had.

5) Mattison's located at 1 North Lemon Ave, Sarasota.

Mattison's City Grille Restaurant is committed to using all-natural, antibiotic and hormone-free ingredients that are obtained from sustainable sources. Our menus feature a variety of cuisines, so there's always something for every taste. When I worked in downtown Sarasota, this was a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

I am a fan of the Goat Cheese Bruschetta or their Main Street Burger, but I do admit to just going for nothing more than Happy Hour with friends after work.

6) Made located at 1990 Main St., Suite 112, Sarasota.

Made serves up elevated comfort food with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients. The atmosphere is stylish and modern, with a cozy, welcoming vibe. The menu features a variety of dishes. One of the standout items at Made is their Double Dipped Fried Chicken Sandwich, brined in buttermilk and served with bacon & beer braised greens. Overall, Made is a great spot for foodies looking for delicious, innovative dishes made with high-quality ingredients.

A group from my old job went for lunch, and several dishes were a hit, including the Disco Fries (smoked pork shoulder, Parmesan-Gruyére whiz, jalapeño jack cheese) and the always popular Cheesy Tots (Pepper jack & cayenne filled potato croquettes.)

7) Sage SRQ located at 1216 First St., Sarasota.

If you're looking for a great restaurant conveniently located in downtown Sarasota, look no further! They are within walking distance of the area's theaters, galleries, hotels, and attractions, making them an easy choice for a pre- or post-show dinner. Their building is a Sarasota landmark and can be found on the National Register of Historic Places, so you'll be able to enjoy a delicious meal in a piece of the city's history. Their signature dish since 2019 is the Thai Bouillabaisse (not made in the traditional manner). Although several dishes looked appealing, the housemade Rigatoni with Braised lamb and cardamon yogurt was the winner.

In conclusion, Sarasota has no shortage of delicious dining options. From authentic Spanish and Cuban cuisine to elevated comfort food and everything in between, these seven restaurants have something for every taste and budget. Whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal, these restaurants are sure to impress. So if you're in Sarasota and looking for a great meal, be sure to check out one of these seven must-try restaurants.

Happy dining, and please let me know what your favorite Sarasota restaurants are!

Born and bred in Florida, Kiki Alba writes about Cats, Coffee and Florida weirdness. She is a proud step-mom to three great kids. Her parents' escape from communist Cuba allows her a slightly different take on US life.

