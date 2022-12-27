DIY Cat Toys - Cheap and Fun Way to entertain your Fur Baby with a Homemade Cat Toy

Kitten with Cat Toys Photo by Photo by Kim Davies on Unsplash

Over the years, I have spent what probably adds up to a great deal of money on cat toys, only to find that my cats typically prefer the cardboard box the toys arrived in. After talking to a neighbor with the same issue, we decided to attempt to make our own homemade cat toys for our feline friends. A DIY cat toy is a great way to keep your feline friend entertained and provide them with hours of fun. Not only can you save money by making homemade cat toys yourself, you also get the satisfaction of seeing your cat enjoy something that you crafted for them. Here are some tips for creating great cat toys:

• Start with the basics:

Take a look around the house and use items you already have to create easy DIY cat toys. You probably already have the usual scratching post, cat tree or cat wand that you got from the pet store. But most cat people have many things around the house they can re-purpose to provide their cat some mental stimulation. Some fun toys ideas include using empty tissue boxes, wrapping paper tubes, or even an old sock filled with treats or catnip. My cats seem to prefer the box our monthly Amazon delivery arrived in. (If your cat is like mine, be sure to remove anything attached to the box that they might try to eat such as the packing tape, bubble wrap or rubber bands...) Another favorite at my house is any catnip filled toys or even empty toilet paper rolls.

Cat Playing with string and mouse Photo by Photo by Juan Gomez on Unsplash

• Get creative:

Think about how your cat likes to play and design DIY toys to accommodate its preferences. You can use toilet paper rolls, pom poms, feathers, ribbons, fabric scraps, or other materials to create unique toys with visual and tactile stimulation. Cats love toys that tap into their natural hunting instincts. It does not need to be something complicated like building a cat tree, a cat toy can be simple.

Kitten Playing with Cat Tree Photo by Photo by Petrebels on Unsplash

• Make it interactive:

Cats love to play with toys that they have to work for. A DIY cat toy can be designed as a puzzle where the cat has to figure out how to get treats from inside. Or you can create a DIY cat toy that requires physical activity such as the classic ball-and-string combination. Feather toys and wand toys usually will keep a cat entertained. It does not have to be an expensive toy, we once put ping pong balls in a paper bag as a new toy and let one of our cats chase it. (Again supervision is necessary lest your cat gets stuck in the bag. In our case we first poke holes and shortened the paper bags so they were easy to break free from).

With a little bit of imagination and creativity, DIY cat toys can be an easy, affordable way to keep your furry friend entertained for hours with the best cat toys. So grab your supplies and get crafting on making some homemade toys!

Cat biting Cat Wand toy Photo by Photo by Dorothe Wouters on Unsplash

Overview:

This article focuses on creating a DIY Cat Toy project that is both fun and safe for cats. The goal of this project is to create interactive easy DIY cat toys that encourages cats to engage in playful activities that cats love. This toy should be durable, easy to make and use materials that are safe for animals. Additionally, it should be cost effective so as to be accessible to all cat owners.

The toy should be designed to be engaging and stimulating for cats so as to encourage them to stay active and entertained while they play. It should require minimal assembly and provide a variety of sensory experiences, such as textured materials, sounds, colors, shapes, etc. In addition, the toy should be able to withstand the wear and tear of cats playing with it.

When designing the toy, safety should be a top priority. The materials used to create the toy must be non-toxic as well as free from sharp edges or other dangerous features that could injure cats while they are playing. Additionally, all components should be securely fastened so that there is no risk of cats ingesting pieces of the toy. It should go without saying, but I will say it anyway, cats need to be supervised - do not leave them alone with a toy, (DIY or store-bought), that could fall apart and cause them harm...

I. Benefits of DIY Cat Toys

DIY cat toys can have a range of benefits for both you and your furry friend. On one hand, they are often much cheaper than store-bought cat toys, allowing you to save money while still providing your pet with an engaging and fun way to spend their time. Additionally, making DIY cat toys yourself allows you to customize the design to fit your cat’s preferences and needs. This can help make the toy even more enjoyable for your pet as they play with something that was made just for them!

Finally, a homemade cat toy is less likely to contain any dangerous or unsafe materials than store-bought versions, allowing you to ensure that your pet is playing in a safe environment. Overall, DIY cat toys can be a great way to both save money and keep your pet entertained with something made just for them! Unleash your ingenuity and let the fun begin! With a little imagination, you can craft an astonishing cat toy in no time. So give it a try-it'll be worth your while; Your feline friend will surely thank you for it.

II. The Basics: Materials and Tools You Will Need

Creating DIY cat toys can be a great way for you and your furry friend to have fun. Before you start crafting, it is important to make sure you have all the necessary supplies and tools ready. This includes items such as cardboard boxes, paper towel rolls, wooden blocks, feathers, bells, yarn or string, and fabric scraps.

Additionally, you might need some adhesive, a pair of scissors, and other craft tools to complete the project. Once you’ve gathered all your supplies and tools, it is time to get started on crafting the DIY cat toy! Depending on what type of toy you want to make, there are various techniques that can be used.

For example, if you want to make a simple toy such as a feather wand or jingle ball, all you need to do is attach the feathers or bells onto the end of a stick or inside a small container. On the other hand, if you want to be more creative and make something interactive like an obstacle course, then you can start by using cardboard boxes and paper towel rolls to create your own custom course. Whatever DIY cat toy you decide to make, make sure you have all the supplies and tools on hand before getting started! This will help ensure that your crafting experience is both enjoyable and successful.

III. Get Creative and Interactive with Your Design

Crafting DIY cat toys can also be a great way to get creative and make something truly unique for your furry friend. For example, if you have some extra fabric scraps lying around, why not create an interactive scratching pad or toy? All that’s needed is a piece of cardboard, foam padding, the fabric scrap(s), and some glue or adhesive. Once you’ve constructed the pad, it can easily be hung up on a wall or placed on the floor for your cat to use whenever they please. Another DIY toy design that can be both fun and interactive is an obstacle course! To construct your own DIY obstacle course, all you need are some cardboard boxes, paper towel rolls, and a few other craft materials. With these materials, you can create your own custom course for your cat to explore and play in! Other DIY cat toys that can be crafted with various household items include jingle balls, feather wands, stuffed animals, and even food dispensing toys.

IV. Safety Considerations when Creating DIY Cat Toys

When crafting DIY cat toys, it is most important to keep safety in mind. This includes avoiding any materials that could be harmful, such as small pieces of plastic or metal that could pose a choking hazard. Additionally, making sure the toy does not contain any sharp edges or corners is especially important when creating DIY cat toys for kittens. Some cats will eat plastic bags so keep an eye on that as well! Lastly, it is important to note that DIY cat toys should only be used with adult supervision, as they can sometimes contain small parts that could become a choking hazard.

Also, keep in mind that cats like people have their own personalities. Some cats may not be a good fit for any homemade cat toys. One of my cats will try to eat anything you put in front of him and cannot be left alone with the usual cat's toys, , not even a toilet paper roll or a cardboard box. (He has tried to eat plush toys, mouse toys, plastic toys, even a wand toy. In his case, we sometimes grab an old t shirt and sprinkle some catnip inside, and he will nap on it. )

Cat hiding Among Plush Toys Photo by Photo by Nikola Bačanek on Unsplash on Unsplash

V. Wrap Up – Enjoying the Process and Watching Your Furry Friend Play!

Crafting DIY cat toys can be a great way to have fun and save money at the same time. Not only will you get to enjoy the process of creating something special, you'll also get to watch them have hours of fun playing with their DIY toy and get your creative juices flowing! As a good cat owner, you want your feline friend happy and healthy. So, gather up some supplies and tools and get started on crafting DIY cat toys today!

If you have had any luck with easy DIY cat toys, even something simple like a cardboard box or toilet paper tube with catnip inside, please let us know in the comments. (And for those of you who prefer the store bought cat wand or scratching post, please let me know why you think cats love those more...)