Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL

The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/ and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .

Bradenton is a great place to find delicious pizza. Whether you're looking for a classic New York-style pizza or something more unique, the city has plenty of options. Here's our list of the top 5 best pizzerias in Bradenton:

1 Agrigentos Pizza and Pasta:

With its light and crispy crust and fresh ingredients, Agrigentos is the perfect spot for a classic Italian meal. They also offer calzones, hot sandwiches, salads, wings, desserts, and more! I personally like to eat their signature Agrigento pizza, a white pizza made with ricotta, tomato, spinach, onions, fresh garlic and basil (although I do ask for a sprinkle of marinara sauce when I order it...) 5227 Manatee Ave W Bradenton, FL 34209

2 Dannys Pizza:

Dannys is a local favorite for pizza in Bradenton. They offer traditional pizzas, as well as some unique topping combinations and homemade recipes. 7220 Manatee Ave W Bradenton, FL 34209

3 Godson's Pizza House:

Godson's offers traditional Italian-style pizza in a cozy atmosphere. With an extensive menu of classic toppings and unique specialties, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings! The vegetable pizza is a hit at our house (sans jalapenos). 1720 Cortez Rd W Bradenton, FL 34207

4 Bella Mia Pizza and Italian Restaurant:

Serving up traditional Italian dishes like calzones, stromboli, and pizzas with creative toppings, Bella Mia is a great choice for an evening out. They also offer fresh salads, pastas, and sandwiches! I always end up ordering a calzone, and my kids are partial to the garlic rolls... 5917 Manatee Ave W #401, Bradenton, FL 34209

5 San Remo Pizza and Pasta:

Last but not least, San Remo is a great spot for authentic Italian-style pizza. They offer traditional and creative topping options, as well as salads and other dishes. Plus, their prices are very reasonable! Our youngest went through a phase when she was in elementary school where she was a NO RED SAUCE pizza eater! (I know, hard to believe as that's the best part of the pizza) , San Remo had a white pizza that kept her happy as well as offering several no sauce options.) They bake their own bread and dough. 1914 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205

Pizza lovers in Bradenton are truly spoiled for choice! Not only can you find classic Italian dishes and creative topping options, but you also have the added benefit of supporting local businesses. All five of these great pizza places are locally owned and operated, which means your money is going right back into the community. Plus, many of these eateries offer delivery options and discounts for large groups, making it easier than ever to get your pizza fix! So next time you're craving a slice of cheesy goodness, be sure to check out one of Bradenton's amazing local pizza places. You won't regret it!

So there you have it – our top 5 picks for the best pizza places in Bradenton. No matter what type. I am a fan of the thin-crust pizza myself; what type do you prefer? Let me know in the comments. And if you have a local favorite, please tell me about it.

