What a Find - 113 million year old dinosaur tracks

The recent drought in Texas has caused some remarkable 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks to be revealed. The prints were found in what was once an ancient riverbed, and they provide a snapshot of life on Earth during the Cretaceous period. The tracks were discovered by a group of amateur fossil hunters, who alerted the professionals at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The museum's paleontologists have been working to excavate and preserve the prints, which are threatened by erosion.

The tracks belong to two different types of dinosaurs: a theropod, which was a carnivorous predator, and a sauropod, which was a plant-eating behemoth. It's believed that the dinosaurs were traveling together in a herd when they made the prints. This is an amazing discovery, and it's thanks to the drought that we have been able to see them. With climate change causing more extreme weather conditions, we may see more fossils revealed in the years to come.

Dinosaurs and climate change have been in the news lately. A recent study published in the journal Nature Communications suggests that the changing climate played a role in the extinction of dinosaurs. The research team, which was led by University of Reading professor Paul Upchurch, studied how climate change affected the environment in which dinosaurs lived. They found that as the Earth's climate changed, it became increasingly difficult for dinosaurs to survive. The changing climate made their habitats less hospitable and led to food shortages.

This isn't the first time that scientists have suggested that climate change played a role in the extinction of dinosaurs. A previous study, which was published in Science, came to a similar conclusion. However, this new study provides more evidence that climate change was a factor in the extinction of dinosaurs.

So what does this mean for us? Well, it's a reminder that we need to take steps to reduce our carbon emissions and help mitigate the effects of climate change. If we don't, we could be facing a similar fate as the dinosaurs.

