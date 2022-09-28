Why Does the European Hurricane Prediction Model Beat the USA Model in Florida Hurricanes?

NASA Image of Hurricane Photo by NASA on Unsplash

South West Florida is currently in the path of Hurricane Ian. As someone who lives in the center of the projected storm path, I am suddenly fascinated by hurricane prediction models. Like all Floridians, I want to know why are there so many models? And why do some seem better at predicting the storm's track than others? As of late, the European hurricane model has been appearing more accurate than its American counterpart. Some scientists believe this to be due to the fact that the European model takes into account a wider range of atmospheric data. Additionally, the European model uses a higher-resolution grid, which allows for greater accuracy in predictions.

There are a few potential reasons why the European model might be outperforming the American one. Firstly, the European model takes into account a wider range of atmospheric data. This includes data from buoys and ships, as well as information on wind shear and air temperature. Secondly, the European model uses a higher-resolution grid. This means that there are more cells in the grid, which allows for greater accuracy in predictions.

It is worth noting that the American model is still generally considered to be more accurate than the European one. However, the fact that the European model is outperforming the American model in some cases is definitely cause for concern. After all, if the European model is more accurate, then that means that we could be missing out on important information that could help us predict and prepare for future hurricanes.

