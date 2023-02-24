"WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Has a Billion-Dollar Fortune, but His Most Insane Purchase Is Bought For Him!"

Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE, is known for being one of the most eccentric and unpredictable figures in the world of entertainment. From launching a football league to challenging the head of UFC to a real fight, McMahon's antics have always kept his fans and detractors guessing.

Vince McMahon Photo by Thethings

But perhaps one of the most shocking revelations about the billionaire is not something he owns, but something he wanted to own. According to Dana White, the President of UFC, McMahon once challenged him to a real fight.

In an interview with ESPN's "Highly Questionable" in 2013, White revealed that McMahon had contacted him and proposed a fight either in the UFC octagon or at WrestleMania. While White admitted to respecting McMahon, he also stated that the WWE CEO was too old to be fighting anyone.

The revelation sheds light on McMahon's larger-than-life personality and his propensity for grandiose gestures. Despite his age, McMahon has continued to be a prominent figure in the world of professional wrestling and entertainment, overseeing the WWE's expansion into various media platforms and live events.

McMahon's reputation has also been tarnished by allegations of mistreatment of WWE employees and performers, as well as controversial storylines and events in the company's history. Nevertheless, his legacy as a trailblazer in the world of sports entertainment remains secure, and his willingness to challenge the head of UFC to a fight only adds to his mystique.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known for his larger-than-life personality and extravagant spending habits. From owning a $40 million mansion, a yacht, and private gyms, to purchasing bear skin rugs, a massive portrait of himself, and personal chefs, McMahon's purchases are often the talk of the town.

However, it turns out that one of the most interesting things in McMahon's collection was actually gifted to him by his son-in-law, professional wrestler Triple H. In 2011, while working on a movie set, Triple H was impressed by the fossils on display in a museum and decided to buy a Tyrannosaurus skull fossil for McMahon. The fossil, named Stan T. Rex, now sits on the wall of McMahon's office in WWE's Stamford building.

Tyrannosaurus Skull Fossil Photo by Thethings/Twitter

Despite his lavish spending, McMahon's fortune is not to be taken lightly. Forbes reports that McMahon has a net worth of $2.9 billion as of 2023, thanks to his successful career in the professional wrestling business and his choice to take the WWE public. In fact, McMahon may become even richer in the near future as he has revealed efforts to look at potential offers to buy the WWE in the coming months.

McMahon's ability to make shrewd business decisions has allowed him to amass a fortune that most people can only dream of. And with his flamboyant personality, it's no surprise that his purchases are just as eye-catching as his career.