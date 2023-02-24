Selena Gomez Puts Kylie Jenner Feud Rumors to Rest: “I’m a Fan of Kylie She Revealed”

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have been at the center of feud rumors recently, but the singer has now put those rumors to rest.

The rumors began after Selena posted a now-deleted video on TikTok where she revealed that she had over-laminated her eyebrows. Shortly after, Kylie seemingly threw shade at Selena by posting a photo on her Instagram Stories with the words “this was an accident???” over her eyebrows. In a following slide, she shared a picture of Hailey Bieber’s brows.

This led many fans to speculate that Selena and Kylie were feuding, and that Kylie was bringing Hailey into the narrative. Selena and Hailey have been rumored to be feuding for years ever since the model married Selena’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

However, both Kylie and Selena have now shut down the feud rumors. One fan broke down the alleged feud in a TikTok video, and Kylie took to the comments section to shut down the rumors. “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly,” the reality star wrote.

Selena also chimed in to reiterate that she and Kylie have no problems. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!” she wrote.

Over the years, fans have accused both Selena and Hailey of throwing shade at each other online. However, Hailey addressed her friendship with Selena while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022, saying that it was “all love” between them.

When the speculation hit an all-time high, Selena and Hailey shut down rumors that they don’t get along by posing for a photo together while attending the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures second Annual Gala in October 2022.

In the end, it seems that there is no feud between Selena and Kylie, and fans can rest easy knowing that they are on good terms.