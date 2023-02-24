Late Queen Elizabeth’s Son King Charles III and His Wife Camilla’ Coronations Will Make History for One Major Reason

After a year of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom is gearing up for a royal coronation, as King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, will be simultaneously crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. This historic event will mark the transfer of power to the new monarch and his spouse, formalizing their roles as head of the Church of England and consort, respectively.

King Charles III and his Camilla Parker Bowles Photo by Robin Utrecht/Pool/Getty Images

The coronation ceremony, while still lavish, will be somewhat scaled-back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the couple’s reign will be historic for several reasons, including the fact that they will be the first king and queen consort to be crowned together in 86 years.

But that’s not all. King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles are also breaking new ground in another significant way. They will be the oldest monarch and queen consort to be crowned in British history, with Charles at 74 and Camilla at 75. The previous oldest monarchs were at least 10-20 years younger when they began their reigns.

This coronation is particularly noteworthy as it comes after Charles' divorce from Princess Diana and subsequent marriage to Camilla. While the Royal Marriages Act requires members of the royal family to obtain permission from the ruling sovereign to marry, Queen Elizabeth II gave her permission for her divorced son to marry Camilla, thereby sanctioning their union. The endorsement formally signified the royal family’s acceptance of Camilla as a respected senior member and paved the way for Charles to ascend to the throne.

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II released her vision for the monarchy’s future, expressing her wish that Camilla be known as queen consort upon Charles' ascension to the throne. The couple’s dual coronation will be historic not only for being the first of the 21st century but also for setting a record as the oldest monarch and queen consort to be crowned in British history.

The most recent Queen Consort in British history was George VI’s wife, Queen Elizabeth, known in later years as the Queen Mother after her daughter became monarch in 1952. With Charles and Camilla's coronation now less than three months away, the United Kingdom awaits a new chapter in its royal history.