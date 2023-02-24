Late Queen Elizabeth’s Son King Charles III and His Wife Camilla’ Coronations Will Make History for One Major Reason

Khalil Mohamed

After a year of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom is gearing up for a royal coronation, as King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, will be simultaneously crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. This historic event will mark the transfer of power to the new monarch and his spouse, formalizing their roles as head of the Church of England and consort, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owIk5_0kxLZ5Ak00
King Charles III and his Camilla Parker BowlesPhoto byRobin Utrecht/Pool/Getty Images

The coronation ceremony, while still lavish, will be somewhat scaled-back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the couple’s reign will be historic for several reasons, including the fact that they will be the first king and queen consort to be crowned together in 86 years.

But that’s not all. King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles are also breaking new ground in another significant way. They will be the oldest monarch and queen consort to be crowned in British history, with Charles at 74 and Camilla at 75. The previous oldest monarchs were at least 10-20 years younger when they began their reigns.

This coronation is particularly noteworthy as it comes after Charles' divorce from Princess Diana and subsequent marriage to Camilla. While the Royal Marriages Act requires members of the royal family to obtain permission from the ruling sovereign to marry, Queen Elizabeth II gave her permission for her divorced son to marry Camilla, thereby sanctioning their union. The endorsement formally signified the royal family’s acceptance of Camilla as a respected senior member and paved the way for Charles to ascend to the throne.

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II released her vision for the monarchy’s future, expressing her wish that Camilla be known as queen consort upon Charles' ascension to the throne. The couple’s dual coronation will be historic not only for being the first of the 21st century but also for setting a record as the oldest monarch and queen consort to be crowned in British history.

The most recent Queen Consort in British history was George VI’s wife, Queen Elizabeth, known in later years as the Queen Mother after her daughter became monarch in 1952. With Charles and Camilla's coronation now less than three months away, the United Kingdom awaits a new chapter in its royal history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# British# Coronation# History# Monarchy# Ceremony

Comments / 100

Published by

Loves to write story telling content

N/A
2K followers

More from Khalil Mohamed

Jessa Seewald Uploads Heartbreaking Update Hours After Announcing Fifth Pregnancy

Jessa Seewald, a former reality TV star and content creator, announced her fifth pregnancy on YouTube on Feb. 24. However, the joyous news was short-lived, as just four hours later, she uploaded another video sharing the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Read full story
20 comments

Johnny Depp Wanted to Play Namor Way Before the Marvel Character’s Onscreen Debut

Johnny Depp, the Hollywood star known for playing interesting and challenging characters, was almost part of the comic book movie genre. Although he has not starred in any major comic book adaptations, Depp was rumored to be playing the Riddler in a potential Dark Knight sequel in the early 2000s. However, Depp denied the rumors, saying that he was a bit intimidated to follow up Heath Ledger's Joker.

Read full story
9 comments

Nick Cannon Believe His Relationship With Kim Kardashian Had Potential For Success If Not For A Particular Incident

Nick Cannon, a well-known actor, and TV personality, recently revealed that he once had a brief romantic relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian. Their relationship was short-lived, lasting from late 2006 to early 2007, around the time that Kardashian's sex tape with Ray J was leaked.

Read full story

"WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Has a Billion-Dollar Fortune, but His Most Insane Purchase Is Bought For Him!"

Vince McMahon, the CEO of WWE, is known for being one of the most eccentric and unpredictable figures in the world of entertainment. From launching a football league to challenging the head of UFC to a real fight, McMahon's antics have always kept his fans and detractors guessing.

Read full story
9 comments

Selena Gomez Puts Kylie Jenner Feud Rumors to Rest: “I’m a Fan of Kylie She Revealed”

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have been at the center of feud rumors recently, but the singer has now put those rumors to rest. The rumors began after Selena posted a now-deleted video on TikTok where she revealed that she had over-laminated her eyebrows. Shortly after, Kylie seemingly threw shade at Selena by posting a photo on her Instagram Stories with the words “this was an accident???” over her eyebrows. In a following slide, she shared a picture of Hailey Bieber’s brows.

Read full story

Jennifer Lopez Performing At A Wedding Cost A Fortune (Requires Seven-Figures And A $4,100 Penthouse Hotel)

Jennifer Lopez, the famous American singer and actress, is known for her high-profile demands and star-like demeanor. It was reported that she made millions of dollars despite her short appearance in a Dunkin' commercial during the Super Bowl alongside Ben Affleck.

Read full story
344 comments

Serena Williams's NFT Scandal May Be Worse Than Fans Think

Serena Williams, the retired American tennis player and one of the greatest athletes of all time, found herself at the center of a controversy in 2022 when one of the NFTs in her collection, titled "The Serena Collection," was discovered to have been plagiarized from a lesser-known artist. The NFT in question was a cartoon image of a woman with Williams' signature braids and tennis attire, but the image was nearly identical to one of the works created by the artist. The scandal exposed larger issues surrounding the NFT market and led to a broader debate about the role of technology in the art world.

Read full story
198 comments

Why Carrie Underwood Has Been Singing Guns N’ Roses for Her ‘Whole Life’

Carrie Underwood brought Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose out of hiding for a special performance at the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival. The former American Idol contestant has long been a fan of the iconic rock band, even covering songs like “Patience,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “Welcome to the Jungle” throughout her career.

Read full story

Look How Much Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Llyod Made From Being In His Band

Many Megan Fox fans have been worried that the actress and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly have broken up since she shared a series of mysterious photographs to Instagram with the lyrics to a song about adultery from Beyoncé's Lemonade album.

Read full story
47 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy