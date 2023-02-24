Serena Williams's NFT Scandal May Be Worse Than Fans Think

Khalil Mohamed

Serena Williams, the retired American tennis player and one of the greatest athletes of all time, found herself at the center of a controversy in 2022 when one of the NFTs in her collection, titled "The Serena Collection," was discovered to have been plagiarized from a lesser-known artist. The NFT in question was a cartoon image of a woman with Williams' signature braids and tennis attire, but the image was nearly identical to one of the works created by the artist. The scandal exposed larger issues surrounding the NFT market and led to a broader debate about the role of technology in the art world.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to verify and certify ownership of a unique piece of content, such as art, music, videos, or other types of digital media. They provide a way for creators to monetize digital content that was previously difficult to sell, with the blockchain technology allowing for the ownership of the content to be verified and tracked. However, NFTs have also become controversial for several reasons, including their contribution to the growing problem of energy consumption associated with cryptocurrencies, as well as the issue of authenticity and ownership.

The controversy began when Williams announced that she would be auctioning an NFT collection in partnership with a popular NFT platform to celebrate her career and feature digital art, animation, and other digital media. However, the controversy arose when it was revealed that one of the NFTs in the collection was created by a company called Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which had been accused of plagiarizing the artwork of a lesser-known artist. The public backlash was intense, with many accusing Williams and the other celebrities of endorsing plagiarism and not doing enough research to ensure that the artwork in the collection was original and not stolen from other digital artists.

An investigation by ArtNet allegedly found that the Bored Ape Yacht Club's founder, Yuga Labs, had a history of selling unlicensed, bootlegged merchandise related to other major companies. Additionally, the same artist who accused them of plagiarism allegedly discovered that another artwork in the "Serena Collection" was based on one of her earlier works.

The scandal highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the creation and distribution of NFTs. The situation sparked a broader discussion about the ethics of NFTs and the potential consequences of their use. The scandal may have also exposed larger issues in the NFT market that will require further investigation and scrutiny to ensure that the original work of artists are protected.

