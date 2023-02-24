Why Carrie Underwood Has Been Singing Guns N’ Roses for Her ‘Whole Life’

Carrie Underwood brought Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose out of hiding for a special performance at the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival. The former American Idol contestant has long been a fan of the iconic rock band, even covering songs like “Patience,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “Welcome to the Jungle” throughout her career.

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dressed in a Guns N’ Roses t-shirt, Underwood sang a live rendition of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” before introducing Axl Rose to the stage. Rose then performed the second verse of the hit song before starting “Paradise City.” Underwood’s setlist included her own hits such as “Last Name,” “Undo It,” and “Good Girl,” as well as the live debut of “Denim & Rhinestones.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Underwood expressed her excitement over the long-awaited collaboration with Rose. “I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least,” she said. “We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened but for various reasons it wasn’t the right time.”

Underwood and Rose have been friends for many years, and the country music star has performed acoustic versions of “Patience” and “Welcome to the Jungle” in the past. For Stagecoach, Underwood personally reached out to Rose and explained what he meant to her as a vocalist. “We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly,” she said. “Hopefully, he had a good time.”

Underwood has collaborated with other big names in the music industry, such as Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. She was also featured on the Enchanted soundtrack with “Ever Ever After.” Her Stagecoach performance with Axl Rose was a highlight of the festival and a dream come true for the singer.