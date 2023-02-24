Look How Much Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Llyod Made From Being In His Band

Many Megan Fox fans have been worried that the actress and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly have broken up since she shared a series of mysterious photographs to Instagram with the lyrics to a song about adultery from Beyoncé's Lemonade album.

The internet was ablaze with rumors about the breakup's cause until the general public settled on the assumption that Sophie Lloyd, a relatively minor member of the banished vocalists, was to blame. While Megan Fox has publicly denied any romantic involvement between Sophie and MGK, the speculation has left the couple's fan base very curious about her.

Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly

Sophie, a 27-year-old British guitarist, joined MGK's band in June 2022, but she had already established herself as a professional musician for many years prior to then. How Sophie came to be a member of MGK's band and how much money she earns from it are detailed below.

Sophie's salary as a member of Machine Gun Kelly's band is a closely guarded secret, so we can only speculate. Online sources claim the Mainstream Sellout Tour earned $33,680,513. Since Sophie is due a portion of the proceeds from the tour's sales, she likely profited well into six figures during her time with the artist.

Interestingly, through Twitter,

Sophie, who started playing guitar at age ten to "avoid reality," says as much on her website. Sophie writes on her website, "Since I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice, and this allowed me to escape from reality, helped me overcome my concerns, and really gave me a sense of fulfillment." After falling in love with the instrument, she started spending at least five hours a night practicing on her Yamaha Pacific after school.

It was in 2011 that she first uploaded cover songs featuring her on metal and rock guitar to YouTube. To date, she has attracted over 800,000 subscribers, and her videos consistently rack up millions of views. It was on YouTube that MGK first discovered Sophie. After the artist messaged her on social media, she agreed to join him on his Mainstream Sellout tour. "After watching a few of my videos, MGK simply messaged me on Instagram. "We chatted via FaceTime, hit it off immediately, and before I knew it, I was on a plane from London to Los Angeles for rehearsals," Sophie was quoted as saying during an NME interview.

There is information on the internet that claims Sophie Lloyd is worth $5 million. Sophie gets a lot of money from her YouTube channel and the brand endorsements she's received due to her online fame, in addition to her salary as a member of MGK's band.

Before these wild accusations surfaced, Sophie was primarily recognized for her talents as a musician and businesswoman. Something completely unrelated to her job, the drama-filled relationship between MGK and Megan, has become synonymous with her name. They made sure to point out how uncalled for the charges were when commenting on the bogus news.

Sophie Lloyd is a talented artist with a successful career who has been unfairly dragged into the spotlight by unfounded allegations spread on social media. As far as I am aware, she has never broken the rules professionally or left her partner. Reporting anything different is sexist toward her as a female artist and is shoddy journalism and social commentary, "the PR team for Sophie told Page Six.

When her team prepared a statement, Sophie took the opportunity to remind everyone that her lover of five years is Christopher "The Painter" Painter. She didn't avoid the online bullies by not posting a Valentine's Day photo of the two of them together.

Before this, Sophie and her boyfriend Christopher were also fans of MGK. "Ignore all the nonsense you've found written about MGK on the internet. Based on my interactions with them, they are the most incredible people you could ever hope to meet. Underneath a photo of Christopher and MGK, the caption reads:

The rest of his caption stated, "The MGK camp has been so amazing to Sophie and has also made me feel so welcomed, and I will always be grateful for that."

Sophie Lloyd and Megan Fox have stated that they have proof that the rumored connection between the guitarist and MGK never took place. Sophie's camp issued a harsh denial of the allegations immediately.

All of this speculation started with a fan, and Megan didn't do much to put an end to it at first. Megan didn't flat-out deny a fan's assumption that "he probably got with Sophie" by responding "no," but she did add a teasing "Maybe I got with Sophie." Sophie's response led some to conclude that she was directly responsible for the possible breakup of the couple.

Megan opted to completely deactivate her Instagram account, while Sophie's team issued a statement to quell the hate she was receiving. Megan's response to the rumor's veracity would be delayed by several days.

I'll never understand how Megan's attempt to make light of a serious situation by making a joke about the girl's accusation turned out to be proof of it. In an Instagram post, she posed a question to Sophie: "You have an incredible skill, Sophie." You've arrived in Hollywood, California. That's your first PR fiasco that wasn't your fault. You are now a baptized member of the spotlight's inner circle. Unfortunately, things are just going to get worse from here on out. Try to ignore it as much as possible." On the post's comment section, Sophie reacted, "What a crazy place the internet can be! "Much affection your way."

While it remains to be seen if MGK and Megan are truly on the outs, those close to the couple say they are making an effort to reconcile. Here's hoping people stop bringing up Sophie from here on out.