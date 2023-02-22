Maria Mandl: The Untold Story Of "The Beast" of Auschwitz

Maria Mandl was a female SS guard at Auschwitz during World War II, where she was known for her sadistic and brutal treatment of prisoners. Her untold story sheds light on the atrocities committed at Auschwitz, and the role of women in the Holocaust.

Photo by Lincoln

Maria Mandl was born on January 10, 1912, in Münzkirchen, Austria. She was the eldest of ten children, and her family was deeply religious. In 1938, Mandl joined the Nazi Party, and she later became a guard at the Lichtenburg concentration camp. In 1942, she was transferred to Auschwitz, where she quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most powerful female guards at the camp.

As a female guard at Auschwitz, Mandl was responsible for overseeing the work of female prisoners, as well as carrying out selections and punishing prisoners. She was known for her sadistic behavior, and she would often beat and torture prisoners for no reason. Mandl also participated in the selection process, where she would choose prisoners to be sent to the gas chambers.

Mandl was also responsible for the “Gypsy camp” at Auschwitz, where she oversaw the forced labor and eventual extermination of thousands of Romani people. She was known for her cruelty towards these prisoners, and she would often use her dogs to attack them.

Despite her brutal reputation, Mandl was well-liked by her superiors, who saw her as a loyal and effective guard. She was even promoted to the rank of SS-Hauptsturmführer, one of the highest-ranking female officers in the Nazi regime.

As the war drew to a close, Mandl was captured by American forces and put on trial for her crimes. During her trial, she claimed that she was just following orders and that she had no choice but to participate in the atrocities at Auschwitz. But the evidence against her was overwhelming, and she was found guilty on all counts. Mandl was sentenced to death by hanging, and she was executed on January 24, 1948.

The story of Maria Mandl is a chilling reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust, and the role of women in the Nazi regime. Mandl was not born evil; she was a young woman who became corrupted by power and hate. Her story serves as a warning about the dangers of blindly following authority, and the importance of standing up for what is right, even in the face of fear and intimidation.

Mandl’s story is also a reminder that the Holocaust was not just a male-driven enterprise. Women played an active role in the atrocities committed at Auschwitz, and their stories are often overlooked in discussions of the Holocaust. It is important that we remember the role of women like Maria Mandl in the Holocaust, so that we can fully understand the scope and scale of the atrocities committed during that time.

Furthermore, the story of Maria Mandl is a reminder that justice must be served, even in the face of overwhelming evil. Mandl was held accountable for her actions, and it is up to us to ensure that those responsible for heinous acts of violence are held accountable for their crimes.

In conclusion, the untold story of Maria Mandl is a chilling reminder of the worst of humanity. Her actions during the Holocaust were horrific, and her story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of power and hate. But we must also remember the victims of the Holocaust, and work to create a world that is free of the hatred and bigotry that led to their suffering. It is up to each and every one of us to fight against hate and injustice, and to ensure that the lessons of the past are never forgotten.