Maria Mandl: The Untold Story Of "The Beast" of Auschwitz

Khadga Kumari Sapkota

Maria Mandl was a female SS guard at Auschwitz during World War II, where she was known for her sadistic and brutal treatment of prisoners. Her untold story sheds light on the atrocities committed at Auschwitz, and the role of women in the Holocaust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M11L9_0kw2gmX800
Photo byLincoln

Maria Mandl was born on January 10, 1912, in Münzkirchen, Austria. She was the eldest of ten children, and her family was deeply religious. In 1938, Mandl joined the Nazi Party, and she later became a guard at the Lichtenburg concentration camp. In 1942, she was transferred to Auschwitz, where she quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most powerful female guards at the camp.

As a female guard at Auschwitz, Mandl was responsible for overseeing the work of female prisoners, as well as carrying out selections and punishing prisoners. She was known for her sadistic behavior, and she would often beat and torture prisoners for no reason. Mandl also participated in the selection process, where she would choose prisoners to be sent to the gas chambers.

Mandl was also responsible for the “Gypsy camp” at Auschwitz, where she oversaw the forced labor and eventual extermination of thousands of Romani people. She was known for her cruelty towards these prisoners, and she would often use her dogs to attack them.

Despite her brutal reputation, Mandl was well-liked by her superiors, who saw her as a loyal and effective guard. She was even promoted to the rank of SS-Hauptsturmführer, one of the highest-ranking female officers in the Nazi regime.

As the war drew to a close, Mandl was captured by American forces and put on trial for her crimes. During her trial, she claimed that she was just following orders and that she had no choice but to participate in the atrocities at Auschwitz. But the evidence against her was overwhelming, and she was found guilty on all counts. Mandl was sentenced to death by hanging, and she was executed on January 24, 1948.

The story of Maria Mandl is a chilling reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust, and the role of women in the Nazi regime. Mandl was not born evil; she was a young woman who became corrupted by power and hate. Her story serves as a warning about the dangers of blindly following authority, and the importance of standing up for what is right, even in the face of fear and intimidation.

Mandl’s story is also a reminder that the Holocaust was not just a male-driven enterprise. Women played an active role in the atrocities committed at Auschwitz, and their stories are often overlooked in discussions of the Holocaust. It is important that we remember the role of women like Maria Mandl in the Holocaust, so that we can fully understand the scope and scale of the atrocities committed during that time.

Furthermore, the story of Maria Mandl is a reminder that justice must be served, even in the face of overwhelming evil. Mandl was held accountable for her actions, and it is up to us to ensure that those responsible for heinous acts of violence are held accountable for their crimes.

In conclusion, the untold story of Maria Mandl is a chilling reminder of the worst of humanity. Her actions during the Holocaust were horrific, and her story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of power and hate. But we must also remember the victims of the Holocaust, and work to create a world that is free of the hatred and bigotry that led to their suffering. It is up to each and every one of us to fight against hate and injustice, and to ensure that the lessons of the past are never forgotten.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# usa news# poland stories# nazi stories# trending# germany stories

Comments / 58

Published by

Always motivated to give original content.

N/A
601 followers

More from Khadga Kumari Sapkota

The Untold Story Of The Moon

The Moon has always captivated the human imagination. For centuries, people have looked up at the glowing orb in the sky and wondered about its mysteries. While we now know quite a bit about the Moon, there are still many untold stories waiting to be uncovered.

Read full story
17 comments

A Cultural Culinary History

Food is not just a source of sustenance, but a reflection of culture and history. Each culture has its own unique culinary traditions, with flavors and ingredients that have been passed down from generation to generation. In "Food: A Cultural Culinary History," we will explore the fascinating history of food and how it has shaped human civilization.

Read full story

The Daily Life in the Ancient World

History is often taught to us in terms of major events, great battles, and significant political figures. But what about the daily lives of ordinary people in ancient times? What was it like to live in a world that is vastly different from ours? This is the other side of history, the everyday life of people in the ancient world.

Read full story

Untold Story: The Roman Emperor Who Had Molten Gold Poured Down His Throat

The Roman Empire was home to many of the world's most infamous and brutal leaders, but few are remembered as vividly as the Emperor Nero. Nero, who ruled the Empire from 54 to 68 AD, is best known for his tyranny, decadence, and cruelty. One of the most gruesome stories associated with Nero is the tale of a rival emperor who had molten gold poured down his throat.

Read full story
77 comments
Beaufort, SC

The Amazing Story of Robert Smalls' Escape from Slavery to Union Hero

Robert Smalls was born into slavery in Beaufort, South Carolina in 1839. Despite the odds stacked against him, he went on to become one of the most extraordinary heroes of the Civil War. His incredible story of bravery and courage in the face of adversity is a testament to the power of human will and the resilience of the human spirit.

Read full story
4 comments

A Day in The Life of Native Indian Americans

The daily life of an Indian is marked by a deep connection to the land and to their cultural heritage. Indians, or Native Americans, have a rich history and diverse culture, with each tribe having its unique customs, traditions, and practices.

Read full story

The Untold Story of An American Legend: Red Cloud

The story of Red Cloud is one of the most remarkable and inspiring tales in American history. Born around 1822 in what is now known as Nebraska, Red Cloud was a Lakota Sioux warrior and leader who became one of the most influential figures in the struggle for Native American rights and sovereignty during the 19th century.

Read full story
56 comments

El Narco: The Bloody Rise of Mexican Drug Cartels

Mexico's drug cartels have become a major threat to the country's security, stability, and economic prosperity. Over the past few decades, these organizations have risen to become some of the most powerful and violent criminal groups in the world, with the ability to corrupt and intimidate government officials, law enforcement agencies, and entire communities.

Read full story
100 comments

The Vory: Russia's Super Mafia

The Vory, also known as Russia's Super Mafia, is a criminal organization that has been operating in the country for over a century. The group has been known for its sophisticated operations, vast reach, and influence over the country's politics and economy. In this article, we will take a closer look at the history, structure, and impact of the Vory on Russian society.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy