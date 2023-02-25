Kendall Jenner Stuns in Milan

Photo by shutterstock

Kendall Jenner Debuts Icy Eyelashes in Prada Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the world of high fashion. The 26-year-old model and reality TV star has walked countless runways, graced the pages of top fashion magazines, and collaborated with some of the industry's biggest names. Recently, Jenner turned heads yet again with her stunning look at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show in Milan, Italy.

While many aspects of her outfit were eye-catching, it was her icy blue eyelashes that stole the show. Jenner's makeup artist, Mary Phillips, used a combination of black and blue mascara to achieve the unique look, which perfectly complemented her icy blue eyeshadow and overall frosty aesthetic. The result was a stunning and unexpected twist on traditional black lashes.

Phillips has previously worked with Jenner on many occasions, and the two have a great working relationship. Speaking to Vogue about the Prada look, Phillips revealed that they wanted to create something that was "cool, edgy, and very Prada." She explained that they experimented with a few different lash colors before settling on the blue, which perfectly matched the rest of Jenner's makeup and outfit.

Phillips also revealed that the process of creating the look was relatively simple. After applying a base coat of black mascara, she used a thin brush to carefully apply the blue mascara to the tips of Jenner's lashes. The result was a subtle but impactful pop of color that perfectly complemented the rest of the look.

Of course, Jenner's Prada look wasn't just about her eyelashes. The model also wore a stunning blue and white outfit from the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The outfit featured a crisp white shirt, a blue and white checked skirt, and a matching coat. The entire look was topped off with a chic beret and a pair of chunky black boots.

The Prada Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show was a highly anticipated event, and it did not disappoint. The show featured a range of stunning looks, including oversized coats, fuzzy hats, and bold prints. The overall aesthetic was inspired by the idea of winter landscapes, with a focus on icy blues, crisp whites, and cool grays. Jenner's look perfectly captured this vibe, with her frosty makeup and matching outfit.

Jenner is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of fashion and beauty. Over the years, she has experimented with a wide range of looks, from classic red lips to bold neon eyeshadow. Her willingness to take risks and try new things has made her a style icon for millions of fans around the world.

In addition to her work in the fashion industry, Jenner has also made a name for herself as a successful entrepreneur. She has launched several businesses, including a skincare brand and a tequila brand. She has also used her platform to raise awareness about important social and political issues, such as mental health and gun violence.

Overall, Kendall Jenner's icy eyelashes at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show were a standout moment in an already impressive career. The unique and unexpected look perfectly captured the essence of the show's winter-inspired aesthetic, and showed off Jenner's creativity and willingness to take risks. With her talent, ambition, and fearless attitude, there's no doubt that Jenner will continue to make waves in the fashion and beauty industries for years to come.

