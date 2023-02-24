Cook While Away - Easy Slow Cooker Suppers

Photo by Christina Cherrier

Easy slow cooker dinners are a great option for busy families, working professionals, or anyone who wants a delicious meal without having to spend hours in the kitchen. Slow cookers, also known as crock-pots, are convenient appliances that allow you to cook your meals at a low temperature over an extended period, resulting in tender, juicy, and flavorful dishes. In this article, we will explore some easy slow cooker dinners that you can prepare with minimal effort and time.

Beef Stew

Beef stew is a classic slow cooker dinner that is hearty, filling, and perfect for cold nights. To make beef stew, you will need beef chuck, potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, tomato paste, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings. Simply combine all the ingredients in the slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours. The result will be a rich and savory stew that is sure to please everyone at the dinner table.

2. Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and dumplings is a comforting and satisfying slow cooker dinner that is perfect for busy weeknights. To make chicken and dumplings, you will need chicken breasts, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and seasonings. Simply add all the ingredients to the slow cooker, except for the dumplings, and cook on low for 6-8 hours. About 30 minutes before serving, make the dumplings and add them to the slow cooker. Cook for an additional 30 minutes until the dumplings are cooked through.

3. Chili

Chili is a classic slow cooker dinner that is perfect for game day or any other occasion. To make chili, you will need ground beef, kidney beans, black beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. Simply brown the ground beef in a skillet and add it to the slow cooker with the rest of the ingredients. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream, and chopped onions for a delicious and satisfying meal.

4. Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is a versatile slow cooker dinner that can be used for sandwiches, tacos, or as a main dish. To make pulled pork, you will need a pork shoulder, onion, garlic, BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar, and seasonings. Simply place the pork shoulder in the slow cooker with the rest of the ingredients and cook on low for 8-10 hours or on high for 4-6 hours. Shred the pork with a fork and serve with your favorite sides.

5. Vegetable Soup

Vegetable soup is a healthy and delicious slow cooker dinner that is perfect for cold winter nights. To make vegetable soup, you will need carrots, celery, onion, garlic, potatoes, green beans, diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, and seasonings. Simply combine all the ingredients in the slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. Serve with crusty bread for a comforting and satisfying meal.

6. Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes are an easy and delicious slow cooker dinner that can be served with a variety of toppings. To make baked potatoes, you will need baking potatoes, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Simply rub the potatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the potatoes in the slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 3-4 hours. Serve with butter, sour cream, chives, or any other toppings you prefer.

Easy slow cooker dinners are a great option for anyone who wants a delicious and nutritious meal.