Money Saving Meals to Beat Back Inflation

Photo by Maryellen

Eating healthy doesn't have to be expensive. With a little bit of creativity and planning, you can make nutritious and delicious meals that won't break the bank. Here are 10 money-saving recipes that are easy to make and will keep your budget in check.

Lentil soup: Lentils are a great source of protein and fiber, and they're also very affordable. To make lentil soup, simply sauté onions and garlic in a pot, add diced carrots and celery, then add rinsed lentils and broth. Simmer until the lentils are tender, and season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Vegetable stir-fry: Stir-fries are a great way to use up leftover vegetables and make a quick, healthy meal. Simply heat a bit of oil in a pan, add sliced vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms, and stir-fry until tender. Add a splash of soy sauce and serve over rice or noodles. Tuna salad: Canned tuna is an inexpensive source of protein, and it's easy to turn it into a tasty salad. Mix together tuna, chopped celery, red onion, and a bit of mayonnaise. Serve on whole-grain bread or over a bed of greens. Vegetable frittata: Frittatas are a great way to use up leftover vegetables and turn them into a delicious meal. Whisk together eggs, milk, and cheese, and pour over sautéed vegetables like zucchini, spinach, and bell peppers. Bake in the oven until set, and serve hot or cold. Black bean soup: Black beans are a great source of protein and fiber, and they're also very affordable. To make black bean soup, simply sauté onions and garlic in a pot, add diced tomatoes, rinsed black beans, and broth. Simmer until the beans are tender, and season with cumin, chili powder, and a bit of lime juice. Stuffed sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are a nutritious and affordable source of carbohydrates. To make stuffed sweet potatoes, simply bake sweet potatoes in the oven, then slice them open and stuff them with a mixture of cooked quinoa, black beans, diced tomatoes, and avocado. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a healthy and inexpensive breakfast option. Simply cook rolled oats in water or milk, and serve with a variety of toppings like fresh fruit, nuts, and honey. Lentil and vegetable curry: Lentils and vegetables are the perfect combination for a hearty and healthy curry. Simply sauté onions and garlic in a pot, add diced tomatoes, rinsed lentils, and diced vegetables like sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and spinach. Simmer until the lentils are tender, and season with curry powder, cumin, and a bit of coconut milk. Roasted vegetables: Roasting vegetables is an easy and delicious way to enjoy them. Simply toss vegetables like Brussels sprouts, carrots, and sweet potatoes in olive oil and seasonings, and roast in the oven until tender and caramelized. Chickpea salad: Chickpeas are a great source of protein and fiber, and they're also very affordable. Mix together chickpeas, diced red onion, chopped cucumber, and a bit of olive oil and lemon juice. Serve on top of greens or in a wrap.

Eating healthy doesn't have to be expensive, and these 10 money-saving recipes prove it. By using affordable ingredients and simple cooking techniques, you can make delicious and nutritious meals that won't break the bank.

