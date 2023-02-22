Florida's "Reverse Woke Act" Explained

Photo by Wikipedia

The state of Florida has recently introduced a controversial bill known as the "Reverse Woke Act," which requires employers that cover the costs of gender dysphoria treatment to also cover the full costs associated with treatment that reverses such gender dysphoria treatment. This includes surgery, hormone replacement therapy, or any other procedure or treatment that assists persons with gender dysphoria in transitioning to their self-identified gender.

The bill, proposed by Senator Ingoglia, defines terms such as "employee" and "employer," and outlines specific requirements for employers who provide coverage for gender dysphoria treatment. According to the bill, an employer that covers the cost of gender dysphoria treatment for their employees must also cover the total costs associated with treatment that reverses the gender dysphoria treatment, regardless of the rate of coverage provided for the initial treatment.

Additionally, an employee who received gender dysphoria treatment through coverage provided by an employer is entitled to full coverage by that employer of the total costs associated with treatment that reverses gender dysphoria treatment if the employee later determines that the gender dysphoria treatment was not appropriate for them and wants to reverse the treatment, regardless of whether the person is currently employed by that same employer at the time of such determination.

The bill also prohibits employers from making coverage of the subsequent treatment contingent on whether the employee receives such subsequent treatment in Florida, and creates a right of action for aggrieved persons to recover actual total costs and damages from an employer or former employer, as applicable, under certain circumstances.

While proponents of the bill argue that it provides necessary protections for employees who may later regret their gender dysphoria treatment and want to reverse it, opponents argue that it interferes with the rights of transgender individuals and reinforces negative stereotypes about the LGBTQ+ community.

Some critics have also argued that the bill is unnecessary, as there is no evidence to suggest that individuals who undergo gender dysphoria treatment are likely to regret their decision and seek to reverse the treatment. In fact, a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that transgender youth who received gender-affirming medical care reported significantly lower rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation compared to those who did not receive such care.

Additionally, opponents argue that the bill places an undue financial burden on employers, as the cost of reversing gender dysphoria treatment can be quite high. This could result in employers deciding not to offer coverage for gender dysphoria treatment at all, which could harm transgender individuals who rely on such coverage for their well-being.

In response to the bill, many LGBTQ+ advocates have expressed concern about the message it sends to transgender individuals, who already face high levels of discrimination and marginalization in society. They argue that the bill reinforces negative stereotypes about transgender individuals and sends the message that their gender identity is not valid.

Despite the controversy surrounding the bill, it is set to take effect on July 1, 2023. As the state of Florida continues to grapple with issues related to LGBTQ+ rights and protections, it remains to be seen how the Reverse Woke Act will impact transgender individuals and their access to healthcare.

Sources:

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2023/952/