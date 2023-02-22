Kamala Harris: Speak Freely But Don't Breathe Freely, Opinion Piece

KeyboardNinja

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVqrt_0kwETka400
Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto by@KamalaHarris Twitter

As the Vice President of the United States and a prominent figure in the fight against COVID-19, Kamala Harris has repeatedly emphasized the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus. However, a recent photo that went viral on social media has raised concerns and criticisms about Harris's own compliance with this public health measure. The photo, which shows Harris interacting with a masked little girl while not wearing a mask herself, has prompted many to question Harris's credibility and responsibility in the ongoing pandemic.

The photo in question was taken on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021, at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. As Harris was making her way to the ceremony, she spotted a young girl standing behind a barrier, wearing a pink coat and a colorful face mask. Harris approached the girl, knelt down to her level, and engaged her in conversation. The interaction was captured by photojournalist Brendan Smialowski, who was covering the Inauguration for Agence France-Presse.

While the photo itself is undeniably heartwarming and captures a moment of connection between Harris and the little girl, it is also notable for what it reveals about Harris's apparent lack of adherence to public health guidelines. In the photo, Harris is seen without a mask, despite being surrounded by security personnel and a crowd of onlookers. The little girl, on the other hand, is wearing a mask that matches her coat.

The discrepancy between Harris's behavior and her public messaging about masks has prompted criticism from many people, who argue that she is setting a bad example for others and undermining the efforts to control the spread of the virus. Some have also accused her of hypocrisy, pointing out that she has repeatedly urged people to wear masks and even introduced legislation mandating mask use on federal property. Her failure to wear a mask in a public setting, they argue, suggests a lack of commitment to her own principles and a disregard for the health and safety of others.

Critics have also noted that Harris's behavior is especially problematic given her position of authority and influence. As Vice President, she is expected to model responsible behavior and lead by example, particularly when it comes to matters of public health. By not wearing a mask in a situation where she could be setting an example for others, Harris is seen as failing in her duty to promote and protect public health. Moreover, her apparent disregard for mask use could further contribute to the politicization of masks and undermine the efforts to get people to comply with public health measures.

Some have defended Harris by pointing out that the photo was taken outdoors and that she may have been distanced from others at the time. However, even if this is the case, her lack of a mask still sends a mixed message about the importance of wearing masks in public spaces, particularly during a time of high transmission rates and emerging variants of the virus. As a public figure, Harris has a responsibility to use her platform to promote responsible behavior and to encourage others to take precautions to protect themselves and others.

Others have suggested that the criticism of Harris is part of a larger trend of focusing on individual behavior rather than systemic issues that contribute to the spread of the virus, such as inadequate testing and contact tracing, lack of access to vaccines, and socioeconomic disparities in health outcomes. While it is true that systemic issues are a major factor in the ongoing pandemic, it is also true that individual behavior can make a significant difference in preventing the spread of the virus. Mask use, in particular, has been shown to be an effective and simple way to reduce transmission rates and protect vulnerable populations.

In conclusion, Kamala Harris's decision not to wear a mask in a public setting, even as she interacts with a masked little girl, has rightly drawn criticism and raised concerns about her credibility and responsibility as a public official. While her actions may seem small, they have a large impact on the public's perception of the importance of wearing masks and adhering to public health guidelines. As a leader, Harris should be held to a higher standard of conduct, particularly when it comes to matters of public health and safety.

It is important to note that this criticism of Harris is not an attack on her as a person or her political beliefs. Rather, it is a call for consistency and responsibility in a time of crisis. We all have a role to play in controlling the spread of COVID-19, and leaders in particular must set an example for the public to follow. If we are to overcome this pandemic, we must work together and hold each other accountable for our actions.

