Oleato: Coffee's newest trend

Starbucks has always been known for its unique and innovative approach to coffee, and their latest creation, the Oleato line of beverages, is no exception. Inspired by the sun-kissed olive groves of Sicily, Starbucks has infused their coffee with Partanna extra virgin olive oil to create a new line of five beverages.

The Oleato™ line of beverages was introduced to the world on February 22, 2023, at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan, Italy, and in Starbucks stores throughout Italy. The beverages will make their way to Southern California in the United States this spring and will launch later this year in select markets in Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Starbucks has had a special relationship with Italy since its inception. Howard Schultz, the company's former CEO, was inspired by the Italian coffeehouse experience and brought it to Starbucks and America. The introduction of the Oleato line of beverages marks a full-circle moment for Schultz, as he prepares to step down as Starbucks interim CEO.

Last year, Schultz was traveling in Sicily when he discovered the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day. After enjoying a spoonful of Partanna extra virgin olive oil as part of his daily ritual, he had the idea of combining it with his morning coffee. What he discovered was an unexpected alchemy of flavors, and he brought the idea back to Seattle to share with the Starbucks beverage development team.

Amy Dilger, the principal Starbucks beverage developer, was uniquely qualified for the challenge of creating beverages for the Oleato line. With a decade of experience as a patisserie chef in Europe and over 20 years on the Starbucks food and beverage team, Dilger had created customer favorites like the Chestnut Praline Latte and the Smoked Butterscotch Latte.

Dilger's first step was to learn about olives and their deep connection to Italian culture. She worked with the family farmers behind Partanna extra virgin olive oil to understand the process of picking and cold-pressing the olives within hours to preserve their flavor. She found that the Nocellara del Belice olives used in the blend were known for their vibrant and buttery flavor.

The Castelvetrano olives used in the blend are known for their sweetness and buttery flavor, which combine well with Starbucks coffee. Dilger experimented with different blends and combinations, creating a line of five beverages: the Oleato™ Caffé Latte, Oleato™ Iced Cortado, Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew, Oleato™ Deconstructed, and Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Espresso Martini.

At the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan, customers can experience all five beverages. Starbucks stores in Italy offer the Oleato™ Caffè Latte, Oleato™ Iced Shaken Espresso, and Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew. The beverages are expected to be a hit in Italy, where the culture of coffee is ingrained, and Starbucks hopes that the Oleato line of beverages will appeal to customers who are looking for a unique and unexpected taste experience.

The combination of olive oil and coffee may seem unusual, but it is not the first time Starbucks has experimented with innovative flavor combinations. In 2018, the company introduced the Juniper Latte, which combined espresso, steamed milk, and a juniper syrup made with sage and mandarin. Starbucks has also experimented with beverages made with turmeric, rose, and matcha.

The Oleato line of beverages is not just about creating a unique taste experience. Starbucks is also promoting the health benefits of olive oil. The Mediterranean diet, which includes a daily spoonful of olive oil, is known for its heart-healthy properties.

In addition to being high in monounsaturated fatty acids, olive oil also contains a wide range of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that have been linked to various health benefits. These include reducing the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer, improving brain function and reducing the risk of cognitive decline, and aiding in the management of type 2 diabetes.

The use of olive oil in coffee beverages is not entirely new. In some Mediterranean countries, it is common to add a small amount of olive oil to coffee as a way to smooth out the flavor and reduce bitterness. However, the addition of high-quality, extra virgin olive oil to Starbucks coffee is a novel concept that has the potential to transform the coffee industry.

The Oleato beverages offer a unique taste experience that is both velvety and buttery, with a distinct and complex flavor profile. The use of high-quality Partanna extra virgin olive oil, made from the Nocellara del Belice olives, adds a smooth richness that pairs well with the bold flavors of Starbucks coffee. The Oleato Caffé Latte, for example, combines the rich, nutty flavor of espresso with the buttery smoothness of the extra virgin olive oil, creating a drink that is both indulgent and satisfying.

The Oleato beverages are also incredibly versatile, offering a range of options for different tastes and preferences. The Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, for example, is a refreshing and smooth iced coffee that is perfect for a hot summer day. The Oleato Deconstructed is a unique and interactive drink that allows customers to mix the espresso shot and olive oil to create their own custom blend.

The launch of the Oleato beverages in Starbucks stores in Italy is particularly significant, as it marks the company's first entry into the Italian coffee market. Italy has long been known for its rich coffee culture, and Starbucks has been criticized by some for its perceived "Americanization" of the coffee experience. However, by incorporating Italian ingredients like extra virgin olive oil into its beverages, Starbucks is demonstrating a respect for Italian culture and a willingness to adapt to local tastes and preferences.

The launch of the Oleato beverages is also significant for Starbucks as a company, as it comes at a time of transition and change. Howard Schultz, the founder and former CEO of Starbucks, has been a driving force behind the company's growth and success over the past four decades. However, Schultz announced his retirement from the company in 2018, and the launch of the Oleato beverages marks one of his final contributions to the Starbucks legacy.

In many ways, the Oleato beverages embody the spirit of innovation and experimentation that has made Starbucks such a successful and beloved brand. By combining two unlikely ingredients – coffee and extra virgin olive oil – Starbucks has created a truly unique and memorable taste experience. The Oleato beverages are a testament to the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence, and are sure to be a hit with coffee lovers around the world.

In conclusion, the introduction of the Oleato beverages by Starbucks is a significant milestone in the coffee industry. By incorporating high-quality, extra virgin olive oil into its coffee beverages, Starbucks has created a new and unique taste experience that is sure to delight customers. The Oleato beverages are not only delicious and indulgent but also offer a range of health benefits, making them a smart and satisfying choice for health-conscious coffee lovers. Whether enjoyed in a Starbucks store in Italy or in the comfort of your own home, the Oleato beverages are a true testament to the power of innovation and experimentation in the world of coffee.

Starbucks Oleato Golden Foam Iced Latte Photo by Starbucks

Sources:

Starbucks Stories

Gear Patrol

Good Morning America