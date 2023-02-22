Out Rhode Island Congressman Resigning

David Cicilline, the Representative of Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, knew that he could not stand idly by during the Capitol Insurrection that took place on January 6, 2021. As he watched the chaos unfold, he realized that he had to take action to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his role in inciting the violence.

Cicilline had been a lifelong public servant, having served in the state General Assembly in 1994 before becoming the first out gay mayor of Providence in 2002. He was then elected to Congress in 2010 and had been serving as a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, Cicilline was well-positioned to take action against Trump. He began working on drafting articles of impeachment against the former president almost immediately after the insurrection began.

Cicilline was one of the first lawmakers to call for Trump's impeachment following the Capitol attack, and he was a lead author of the article of impeachment that was ultimately passed by the House of Representatives on January 13, 2021.

In a statement, Cicilline explained his decision to take action against Trump, saying that "we must hold the president accountable for his actions and send a clear message that no one is above the law." He also acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that "we are a nation of laws, not men, and the president must be held to account for his gross misconduct in office."

Despite the impeachment effort ultimately falling short in the Senate, Cicilline's actions were widely praised by his colleagues and his constituents. He was hailed as a hero for standing up to Trump and for doing his part to defend democracy in the face of unprecedented attacks.

In the aftermath of the insurrection and the impeachment, Cicilline continued to speak out about the need for accountability and for unity. He called for a peaceful transition of power and urged his fellow lawmakers to work together to address the pressing issues facing the country.

In February 2021, Cicilline was also instrumental in the impeachment of Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection. He served as one of the impeachment managers in the Senate trial, presenting a compelling case for Trump's guilt and the need for his removal from office.

Throughout his career, Cicilline has been a tireless advocate for his constituents and for the values of equality and justice. He has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, immigration reform, and gun control, among other issues.

As he announced his impending departure from Congress, Cicilline reflected on his time in public service and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve his community. He also pledged to continue his work in improving the lives of all Rhode Islanders in his new role as president and CEO of a community foundation.

In the end, Cicilline's decision to take action against Trump was not just a reflection of his own personal beliefs, but a testament to the power of democracy and the importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions. His leadership and courage during this difficult time will not be forgotten, and he will continue to be remembered as a champion of justice and a defender of democracy.

