Arson Suspected in Early Morning Pacoima Structure Fire

Firefighters and police officers responded to a suspected arson fire at a business on Glenoaks Boulevard in Pacoima early Tuesday morning.

Pacoima: An arson investigation is underway after a fire was reported at the El Huarache Veloz restaurant on the 11600 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Pacoima early Tuesday morning. A front window was shattered and flames were present inside the business.

When first responding units arrived at the location around 2:20 a.m., they found a broken window at the front of the business caused by apparently a football. The football was observed on the floor inside the business just on the other side of the broken window. Los Angeles Police Department officers searched the business after Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters knocked down the flames. An arson investigator responded to the scene.

The suspect was arrested and charged with burglary, with arson charges pending, according to an update at 10:48 a.m. from Margaret Stewart, Firefighter-Public Service Officer with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

