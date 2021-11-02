Man Stabbed in Downtown Los Angeles

A male victim was located by officers Monday night suffering from stab wounds in the plaza below a coffee bar on South Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

Downtown Los Angeles Stabbing (; 4:35)

Los Angeles: A man was stabbed below the 'Tilt Coffee Bar' on the 300 block of South Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 1, around 11:01 p.m. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers were able to locate the victim in the plaza below the coffee bar.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the man to a local hospital with stab wounds to the arm, ribs, and shoulder. LAPD described the suspect as a lone female wearing camo pants, last seen heading eastbound from the location. It is not known at this time if the victim knew the suspect.