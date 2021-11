A large tree fell on a Maserati in Brentwood Monday evening.

Tree Lands on Maserati in Brentwood (; 0:57)

Brentwood: A large tree fell on a white Maserati parked in the driveway of a Brentwood homeĀ around 7:44 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, on the 850 block of North Kenter Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to check on wires that were down at the location. Los Angeles Police Department officers also responded to the scene. No further details are available.