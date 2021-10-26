First Southland Rain of the Season Floods Roadways in Sun Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMNkO_0ccTmEmk00

First rainstorm of the season floods roadways and poses a concern for burn scar areas in parts of California.

Roadways Flood in Sun Valley (; 3:50)

Sun Valley: The first rainstorm of the season has flooded streets around the Southland. Rainfall started in the early morning hours in many areas, with the brunt of the storm due to hit later in the afternoon, according to Southland weather forecasts.

Around 1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Tujunga Avenue and Strathern Street in Sun Valley, vehicles were driving through flooded roadways with water in the intersection flooding over curbsides covering sidewalks. The valleys and the Inland Empire could see up to an inch of rain, according to weather predictions.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 11:00 p.m. PDT for a portion of Central California. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected at times, and could bring potential mud and debris flows over recent burn scar areas in Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kern Counties. Heavy precipitation may also contribute to rising streams and creeks, according to the NWS.

