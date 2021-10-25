1 Killed, 5 Injured After Vehicle Slams into a Van Nuys Restaurant

One patron inside a Van Nuys restaurant was struck and killed by a vehicle that crashed into the building Sunday evening on North Woodley Avenue.

Van Nuys: One person was killed and five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant Sunday evening in Van Nuys.

The Los Angeles Police Department along with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident that occurred around 8:07 p.m. on the 7600 block of North Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys. A vehicle crashed into a restaurant at the location where one patron inside was struck and determined deceased at the scene, according to LAFD. Five additional patients were evaluated with non-life-threatening injuries, LAFD reported. LAFD Urban Search and Rescue unit was at the scene assessing the stability of the structure. Age and genders of the patients were not immediately made available.