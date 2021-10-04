Deputy-Involved Shooting in Stevenson Ranch

A deputy-involved shooting occurred during a disturbance call on Chicory Court in Stevenson Ranch Sunday evening.

Stevenson Ranch Deputy-Involved Shooting (; 2:41)

Stevenson Ranch: A call reporting a disturbance at a home on Chicory Court escalated into a deputy-involved shooting when a man pointed a weapon at the responding deputies.

According to Deputy Tracy Koemer with the Sheriff's Information Bureau, deputies assigned to the Santa Clarita Station received a family disturbance call on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, around 3:30 p.m. The call stated a male was acting erratic on the 24900 block of Chicory Court in the City of Stevenson Ranch. The call was updated stating the male was suicidal. When deputies arrived at the location, they observed a male in a second-story window armed with a long gun.

During the contact, the suspect pointed his weapon at the responding deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m., according to Deputy Tracy Koemer. Deputies entered the location to render aid to the individual and discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. He was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Deputy Koemer.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. At this time, it is undetermined if the suspect's gunshot wound was self-inflicted or a result from the deputies firing their weapons, according to Deputy Koemer.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau is continuing its investigation into the incident.