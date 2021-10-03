Firefighters worked to contain a brush fire in the Hansen Dam area that started as a rubbish fire Saturday night.

Firefighters Battle Hansen Dam Brush Fire (; 2:52)

Pacoima: Los Angeles Fire Department personnel contained a brush fire around 2:17 a.m. Sunday, that started in the Hansen Dam area as a rubbish fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to reports of a rubbish fire around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in a remote area of Hansen Dam on the 10600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard. The fire grew to approximately 2 acres in size, with at least one additional small brush fire started nearby, according to LAFD. Seventy firefighters contained the fire and remained on the scene for extended time to mop up any remaining hot spots or smoldering, according to an LAFD update.