7 Tips To Improve Curb Appeal When Selling A Home In Massachusetts

Post is sponsored by Kevin Vitali- Massachusetts Realtor and a link brings you to a blog post on my branded website.

Selling your Massachusetts home can be a challenging task. And, like most homeowners you want to walk away with the most amount of money in your pocket on the sale of your home.

A well-prepared home can WOW your buyers and generate great offers. It is important to take time to get your home show ready for home buyers that are scheduling showings.

Of course, you want to declutter, clean and stage your home.

But don’t overlook your home’s curb appeal.

And before delving into curb appeal, let’s remember for the majority of homebuyers, deciding to put an offer on a home is an emotional decision. You want them to fall in love with your home.

A Massachusetts home seller's curb appeal Photo by canva

Why Curb Appeal?

Ok, we have all heard the home shows and REALTORS talk about curb appeal. Probably without giving it much thought.

Curb appeal is how your home presents itself as the home buyer parks their car and walks to the front door.

It is the first exposure they have to your home in person. Curb appeal is an important essential when selling your home

Would you rather your home buyers start their showings with a WOW and are excited to see whats next?

Or an EWWW what disaster is waiting for me inside?

It is far easier for them to overlook less-than-desirable aspects of your home if they start off excited. Contrast with an EWWW and they become ultra critical of everything they may dislike about your home.

Curb appeal allows your showing to start off with a great first impression, And the first impression is usually a lasting impression.

1. Paint the front door: A fresh coat of paint can make a huge difference in the appearance of your home. Choose a color that complements the exterior of your home and creates a welcoming entrance. Your front door can also make a great focal point.

2. Add landscaping: A well-manicured lawn, trimmed hedges, and colorful flowers can add visual appeal to your property. Make sure to keep up with regular maintenance to keep your yard looking its best. If your approach seems bland think about adding colorful annuals to your garden beds. Even a planter with colorful flowers near the front door can add the pop you need.

3. Upgrade your outdoor lighting: Good lighting can enhance the safety and beauty of your home. Consider adding outdoor lighting fixtures to highlight your home's best features. Remember many of your showings may occur at dusk and a well-lit home can be inviting.

4. Clean the exterior: Power washing your home's exterior can remove dirt, grime, and other unsightly marks. This can make your property look newer and more inviting.

5. Add window boxes: Window boxes can add a pop of color to your home's exterior while also showcasing your green thumb. Consider planting flowers or herbs that are easy to care for.

6. Repair or replace the roof: A damaged or old roof can detract from your home's appearance. Consider repairing or replacing your roof to improve your home's curb appeal. A roof is a major expense and buyers don’t want to have to replace the roof shortly after moving in

7. Upgrade your mailbox: Your mailbox is one of the first things potential buyers will see when they arrive at your home. Consider upgrading to a new mailbox that complements your home's exterior.

Following these curb appeal tips can make your Massachusetts home more attractive to potential buyers and increase your chances of a successful sale.

Homes are still generating multiple offers if they are prepared properly and priced for the market. Your best buyers usually are in the first few days or weeks of hitting the market. Make sure you make a great first impression from the start.