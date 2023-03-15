3 First Steps For Massachusetts First Time Home Buyer

Post is sponsored by Kevin Vitali- Massachusetts Realtor and a link brings you to a blog post on my branded website.

As a Massachusetts first-time homebuyer, the process of buying your first home can be overwhelming. But for many owning their first home is a major goal in life.

There are many things to consider before making such a big investment. In this article, I will outline the three essential steps to follow when to start you on your path to home ownership.

Take the first critical steps to becoming a first-time home buyer in Massachusetts Photo by canva

There are many benefits to becoming a homeowner for the first time. And these benefits are why many renters now want to become homeowners.

One of the most significant benefits of homeownership is stability.

Owning a home provides you with a sense of stability and security that renting cannot offer. As someone who owns their own home, you can make long-term plans, such as starting a family or set roots in a community knowing that you have a stable living situation.

It also gives you the ability to make the home yours without asking permission from a landlord. Making your own improvements will be worthwhile as you will reap the benefits in the end. It’s yours and you can do what you want!!

Another benefit of homeownership is equity. As you pay off your mortgage, you build equity in your home. This equity can be used to fund future investments, such as a child's education or retirement.

Introduction to Buying Your First Home in Massachusetts

Buying your first home is a significant milestone in your life. It's a big decision that requires careful planning and consideration.

However, it's essential to understand that homeownership also comes with responsibilities, such as paying property taxes, home maintenance, and repairs.

Before you start looking for your first house, it's important to assess your financial situation and determine your budget.

Step 1- Have A First Time Home Buyer Consultation With a Massachusetts REALTOR

Do a little research and find a REALTOR that works with Massachusetts first-time home buyers. When you find an agent request a buyer consultation.

The buyer consultation will cover the basic steps and the process of buying a home. You will have a good overview of what is ahead of you.

Your consultation will also be a good time to ask your questions.

An experience will help you start the first steps of buying a home by taking their experience and helping you prepare a budget.

As you wrap up your buyer consultation the agent should be able to line up a few lenders for you to talk to about getting a mortgage pre-approval.

If you like the agent and found they gave you great information, consider working with this agent.

They will be able to walk you through every step of the home-buying process, from making the decision to buy and all the way to the closing on a home and beyond.

Step 2- Get Pre-Approved

The next step is to get a pre-approval from your local mortgage originator. While there are many benefits of getting a solid pre-approval, the big benefit is it will give you the ability to work with real numbers as you move on to the next step of preparing a budget.

You can now know exactly what each house will cost with confidence. And, it will tell you the minimum amount of downpayment you need as well as the necessary closing costs.

Other benefits of getting a pre-approval early include giving you an opportunity to work on improving your credit score, fixing credit errors with the credit bureaus, researching loan programs and potential downpayment assistance, etc….

Also, a solid pre-approval helps negotiate an offer on a home. The biggest fear of a home seller is a buyer can’t perform on a contract because financing falls through.

A proper pre-approval can give the seller confidence to move forward with your offer.

One big mistake many home buyers make is putting an offer in on a home before getting a pre-approval. This is an opportunity to create surprises and undo stress. There is nothing worse than realizing your monthly payment is hundreds of dollars more than you anticipate.

Step 3- Create a Budget

Take the information you received from your home buyer consultation and your pre-approval letter and create a budget.

Start by writing down all of your monthly obligations don’t forget credit card payments, student loans, car payments, etc…

Include the monthly payment you received from your pre-approval. That will include principal, interest, PMI, taxes and insurance.

Estimate utilities for your new home by talking with your REALTOR, friends and family.

Now it’s time to think about the essentials like food, gas, and other car-related expenses, medical, entertainment and other personal expenses you incur monthly.

Make sure you have some money to put away for long-term maintenance on your new home as well.

You will probably get pre-approved for more money than you are comfortable spending every month. But by creating a budget you can find the balance of buying a new home and be able to live your life.

Conclusion

Buying your first home is a great investment in your future. Understanding the process of being a first-time home buyer in Massachusetts goes a long way in having a successful purchase. And, help you avoid home buyer remorse.

The three first steps laid out here are critical to successfully buying your first home.

The steps help you navigate the home-buying process and have a full understanding of the finances behind it.

A common mistake many buyers make is not delving deep enough into understanding the process and understanding the financial commitment. There are buyers who start by looking at homes first. Then they will submit an offer without a full understanding of the process or the finances.

Remember the saying:

Fools Rush in Where Angels Fear To Tread

There are plenty of experienced professionals to guide you down the path and help you work the process to your benefit.

Happy House Hunting!!