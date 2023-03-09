Erie Rotary Club Partnership Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Erie, CO - The Erie Rotary Club is pleased to announce its partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an initiative that provides free books to children from birth to age five in order to promote early childhood literacy and a love of reading.

ERD and DPIK Photo by Kevin T. Taylor

Through this partnership, the Erie Rotary Club will be working with local organizations and community members to promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and encourage families to sign up for this free program. Each month, participating children will receive a new age-appropriate book in the mail, which they can keep and enjoy with their families.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to promote literacy and education in our community," said Erie Rotary Club President-Elect, Jolene McKenna. "This program has been shown to have a positive impact on children's language and literacy skills, and we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow through reading."

The Erie Rotary Club is committed to promoting education and literacy in Erie, and this partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is just one of the many ways that the club is making a positive impact in the community. By working together with local organizations and community members, the Erie Rotary Club is able to provide essential resources and support to families and children in need.

For more information about the Erie Rotary Club's partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and how to sign up for this free program, please visit the club's Website or contact the club directly.

Together, we can help make a positive difference in the lives of children and families in Erie.