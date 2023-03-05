The Real Curls and Cuts Behind Sagemont Prep's High School Basketball Championship

Florida's high school basketball championship games are in the books for the 2022-23 season with the final games played during the March 3 and 4 weekend in Lakeland, Florida. All championship games for classes for 2A through 7A ended the clean sweep for the South Florida basketball teams.

In the Class 2A championship game, the Sagemont Prep Lions held on long enough to overcome Orlando Christian Prep's second half rally to win the game by a one-point victory. The last second full court heave sailed wide left and short of the basket as the Sagemont crowd erupted in the victory celebration ending the almost decade championship drought for the Weston school. Check out the last shot of the game.

The motivation 'literally' behind the State 2A Championship Boys Varsity Basketball Game reveals the real curls and cuts leading to the huge prep school victory by the Lions. In the post-game press conference, Coach David Roe shared the players' pre-season burning desire to cut the mullet of the team's student manager, Michael Hagen. Watch the post-game press conference answer when the head coach is asked about the motivation behind the championship victory.

I brought the clippers and we're all going to take a turn, explained the coach as senior team leaders, Tynan Becker (Broward County player of the year) and Ashton Smith (skilled ballhandling point guard), along with Junior sharpshooter Devontae Jean listen in laughter.

Regardless of the true motivation, the Head of School Mellesia Nelson and Athletic Director Shane Marcey were all smiles while celebrating the championship victory and proudly flaunting the medal around their necks with the number one excitedly displayed.

Head of School Nelson (left) with Athletic Director Marcey after the state championship victory. Photo by Kevin Law

The Sagemont cheer team who traveled in support of the basketball squad had even chanted "cut the mullet" immediately after the game ending buzzer. The Sagemont cheerleaders with their coaches snapped photos with some board members of the Florida High School Athletic Association after the game.

Sagemont cheer team with some FHSAA board members including Charlie Ward, Heisman Trophy winner/former Knicks guard (upper left) after game. Photo by Kevin Law

After making the cuts to the basket in the nail-biting victory, the team now has planned the mullet cutting ceremony for lunch time at school on Monday so that all of the students and faculty can enjoy the true motivation for the championship victory celebration.