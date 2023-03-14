A Look Back at the Groundbreaking Career of Quincy Jones as He Turns 90

Kevin Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLcW3_0lI4rmBo00
Quincy Jones.Photo byKevin Winter/Getty Images

"At each stage in his remarkable career, he’s been the first. He’s been somebody who’s walked through that door before everybody else has. That’s given people behind him enormous confidence. And he’s done it with grace.”

~Barack Obama

Jazz musician, arranger, A & R rep, and label owner. All hats Quincy Jones has worn at one time or another. He might not be in the spotlight, but his outsized influence on music is felt in all corners of the industry.

Having already gone on tour with the likes of Lionel Hampton, he got his first break when he worked with Dinah Washington, arranging one of her records. With his foot in the door, he worked with Count Basie, Cannonball Adderley, and more.

Later, he shifted from jazz to pop music, joining Mercury records as an A & R rep to pay off a sizeable debt from his failed tour of Europe. He began a decades-long run of working with stars and racking up #1 hits, starting with Leslie Gore.

After meeting Michael Jackson on the set of The Wiz, the two would work together on Jackson’s Thriller album, which became the best-selling record of all time.

"What Quincy came up with is silkier, smoother. More polished, more refined."

~New Order’s Bernard Sumner on Jones’ remix of the band’s “Blue Monday

From there, coasting would’ve been easy, but Jones was only warming up.

He produced “We Are the World,” famously posting a sign reading “check your egos at the door” at the studio entrance. Later he worked with artists as varied as New Order & Ice-T.

Jones went on to form his record label (Qwest), a magazine (Vibe), and more. As of this writing, he’s a 25x Grammy winner, has taken home 7 Academy Awards, and has an Emmy for good measure.

He’s launched the career of countless stars and brought joy to millions of lives. Fitting for a man whose middle name is “Delight.”

